SEBRING — Getting things started with a bang.
Sebring’s Ozone All-Stars slugged their way to victory 15-2 over Okeechobee Saturday afternoon in the first round of the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Division I State Tournament. A trio of home runs – two from Hagen McRoy and one from Hayden Bishop – powered the run-rule win.
Although the Blue Streaks didn’t have an auspicious start as Okeechobee took a 2-0 lead off the starting pitcher in Bishop in the first inning. He was relieved by Rowen Love in the middle of his fourth batter.
Love had issues with walks that loaded the bases but he escaped the inning with no additional runs crossing.
The Okeechobee advantage didn’t last long as a two-run shot from McRoy put the Blue Streaks ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the first.
Later on a two-out solo homer from Bishop extended the and Sebring took a 4-2 through the first inning.
Love was on his game in the second, striking out three batters and walking one. The righty finished with seven strikeouts and four walks in his outing in 3.1 innings.
The bottom of the second was where Sebring blew it wide open. The six-run frame was punctuated by McRoy’s second dinger of the day with Rylee Blanton and Jayden Malcolm on base that lengthened the lead to 10-2.
After a clean third from Love, Sebring reached the run rule threshold thanks to a five-run bottom of the frame as it cruised to a big win to start off its tournament.