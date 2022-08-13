LUMBERTON, NC — Team Florida had an unfortunately short visit to the Tar Heel State.
Sebring Ozone All-Stars, representing the state of Florida, fell 3-0 to Team Mississippi in the Blue Streaks’ first matchup of the elimination bracket at the Dixie Youth Baseball Division I World Series. The loss knocked the Blue Streaks out of contention for the championship in the double elimination tournament.
Sebring found itself on the wrong end of a rather low-scoring affair with its opponent from the Magnolia State. Mississippi took the lead against starter Ethan Bauder as a bad hop on a ground ball with two outs got past Cole Love at first base.
The ball rolled into the right field foul territory allowing for a runner on second to score and the batter to reach third base. However, Bauder escaped with just the one run.
Florida had a prime opportunity to respond in the bottom of the second. It loaded the bases thanks to walks from Rich Cormier and Branden Garrett plus a hit by pitch against Mason Campbell. But the Blue Streaks couldn’t get a run in as Bauder and Carter Gose struck out swinging after Mississippi changed pitchers.
Jace Jackson drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the third. The Blue Streaks had two on with one out after Joshua Sutton reached on a misplay in center field. A fielder’s choice moved Jackson over to third. Brady Ferguson couldn’t drive him in though as he struck out to end the inning.
Mississippi’s lead doubled to 2-0 in the fourth. A leadoff walk forced Sebring to make a change on the mound and turned to Sutton in relief. He then walked the first batter he saw after Ferguson caught the leadoff man stealing second base.
The second batter also swiped second and came home on a base hit to center field. CJ Arjona fielded and came up firing but the ball one-hopped right in front of Ferguson who couldn’t field it cleanly as the runner touched home.
An outstanding double play helped Sebring exit the inning. Sutton forced a weak ground ball to Campbell at third who fired over to Love at first. Love noticed the runner on second breaking for third and lasered over to Campbell who tagged the runner out for a 5-3-5 double play.
Sebring put another man on third with two outs in the bottom of the third. Cormier reached on a walk and advanced on two passed balls. Campbell also walked but ended the inning getting thrown out at second base, stranding Cormier.
Team Mississippi got its final run on a botched force out at second base. Garrett fielded a grounder and flipped over to a covering shortstop in AJ Hernandez. He couldn’t grab it cleanly and a runner from third slid home for a 3-0 lead. Sutton ended the inning with a strikeout.
But the Sebring offense couldn’t get anything going in its final two chances as the next six Blue Streak batters went down in order which sealed the shutout victory for Team Mississippi and an 0-2 tournament for Team Florida.