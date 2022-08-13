Main Photo

Team Florida’s Ethan Bauder launches a pitch during the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

 COURTESY/CHARLOTTE BAUDER

LUMBERTON, NC — Team Florida had an unfortunately short visit to the Tar Heel State.

Sebring Ozone All-Stars, representing the state of Florida, fell 3-0 to Team Mississippi in the Blue Streaks’ first matchup of the elimination bracket at the Dixie Youth Baseball Division I World Series. The loss knocked the Blue Streaks out of contention for the championship in the double elimination tournament.

