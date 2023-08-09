RUSTON, LA — A tough weekend.
Sebring’s Ozone All-Stars had a difficult time at the Dixie Youth Baseball Division I World Series. The Blue Streaks fell in their preliminary pool play game 9-0 against Louisiana on Friday. They then lost to Mississippi 7-1 in their first bracket game Saturday and were eliminated Sunday by Georgia 12-1 in five innings.
Sebring just couldn’t recapture the magic of its four-game run through the Florida state tournament.
Louisiana 9, Sebring 0
The result of this pool play game didn’t count toward Sebring’s double elimination losses but rather was used to select in what part of the bracket it started. The representatives from Bossier jumped ahead with a five-run first inning against the Blue Streaks.
Sebring had some chances to cut into the lead over the next few innings. But a double play ended any threat in the second and a pair of strikeouts stranded runners on second and third in the third inning.
The hill got steeper as Louisiana’s lead grew to 8-0 in the bottom of third and then 9-0 in the fourth.
But Sebring still had plenty of fight and gave itself a great chance when Rowen Love, Eliel Feliciano and Justin Lozano loaded the bases to start the fifth inning. This was the Blue Streaks’ best opportunity to get some offense going.
A great defensive play made that much harder. Owen Mielke hit a line drive that was caught by Louisiana’s shortstop who then fired to third to catch Love off the bag for a double play. Elijah Hogue then flew out with Feliciano and Lozano still on base to end the threat.
Louisiana cruised from there and secured the victory to set Sebring up against Mississippi to open bracket play.
Mississippi 7, Sebring 1
Sebring started off with the lead in this contest as Hagen McRoy drove in a leadoff walk in Love via a sacrifice fly. But strikeouts from Hayden Bishop and Todd Nelson stranded Jayden Malcolm at third.
Mississippi was quick to respond in the bottom of the inning. It brought across the game-tying run with one out within its first three batters. Rylee Blanton kept it to just that though thanks to two strikeouts to end the inning.
The Magnolia State’s representatives would get the lead in the second inning however. A chopper over Blanton’s head took just enough time where the only play for the fielding Hagen McRoy was the out at first base. That groundout allowed a runner to score from third for a 2-1 lead.
That ended Blanton’s day as Eliel Feliciano took over to get the second inning’s final out. Mississippi, however, extended the lead later on with a three-run third inning.
And from there Team Florida couldn’t muster any kind of rally over its final three at-bats to come back from the deficit. The loss meant any kind of championship run would come from fighting out of the elimination bracket.
Georgia 12, Sebring 1
Sebring’s final game of the tournament played out a little like its first one. Team Georgia struck first with a two-run first inning then ballooned the lead with five runs in the second and two more in the third.
All the while, Sebring’s only baserunner in those three frames came from McRoy with two outs in the first. The Blue Streaks scratched across a run in the bottom of the fourth after Georgia added a 10th run in the top.
Bentlee Keefe started it with a one-out walk with Love reaching in the next AB thanks to an error at second base. After a fielder’s choice put Love on second, a wild pitch moved him to a third. Another error by the second baseman – this time on a grounder by McRoy – allowed Love to score and break the shutout. But a groundout by Bishop ended the frame with no more runs crossing.
Georgia added two more runs in the top of the fifth as the Blue Streaks went down in order in the bottom to end the game (and their World Series) early.