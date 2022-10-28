SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks Swim and Dive Team hosted the Class 3A-District 6 Championship. They broke two school records and have 18 of the 24 events advancing to Regionals.
The girls were district champions with 518 points and the boys were second place with 437 points.
Coach Pat Caton said, “We are going to Regionals (today), so we brought 18 of them up here. We have one girl who is a diver and swimmer; she placed ninth today for diving. There are 24 total events; 12 for boys and 12 for girls, and we’re coming up here with 18 of those.”
Caton is hoping to get some relay teams headed to State and some individuals.
There were 10 divers competing Thursday. Shayla Farrow, a freshman, placed ninth at Regionals.
“We’re going to see how good they are. Several of the team members have the flu, so we’re going to see if we can make them healthy again,” she said.
The girls won the first event of the entire District competition. That event was the 200 Medley Relay, breaking a school record by just one second with a time of 1:59.63. Those relay team members are Hannah Andrews, Shayla Farrow, Megan Glisson, and Sophia Kogelschatz.
The results of Oct. 18’s competition are as follows:
Boys 200 Medley Relay: (2) Sebring 1:51:16; Will Barben, Dylan Bond, Trevor Carter and Jordan Shaffer.
Girls 200 Freestyle: (4) Emily Kelly 2:29:90 Sebring.
Boys 200 Freestyle: (4) Tanner Kelly 2:17:23 Sebring.
Girls 200 Individual Medley: (4) Hannah Andrews 2:37:98 Sebring.
Boys 200 Individual Medley: (3) Will Barben 2:16:65 Sebring.
Girls 50 Freestyle: (1) Sophia Kogelshatz 25:78 Sebring. (2) Ryleigh Danzey 27.92 Sebring. (3) Shayla Farrow 28:03 Sebring. (5) Baxley Hines 29:15 Sebring.
Boys 50 Freestyle: (5) Trevor Carter 25:11 Sebring.
Girls 1 Meter Dive: (3) Shayla Farrow 288.50 Sebring.
Girls 100 Butterfly: (5) Marissa Cooper 1:19:11 Sebring
Boys 100 Butterfly: (3) Wyatt Lundy 1:05:13 Sebring. (4) Jordan Shaffer 1:09:00 Sebring.
Girls 100 Freestyle: (1) Sophia Kogelshatz 56:31 Sebring. (3) Megan Glisson 1:00:79 Sebring. (5) Baxley Hines 1:05:90.
Girls 500 Freestyle: (4) Kelly Schweller 7:03:96 Sebring. (5) Josephine Newman 7:28:44 Sebring.
Boys 500 Freestyle: (3) Tanner Kelly 6:25:87 Sebring. (5) Gabe Ford 7:45:96 Sebring. (6) Kaleb Mercado 8:11:58 Sebring. (7) Nolan Stephens 8:19:18 Sebring.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: (1) Sebring 1:48:81 Ryleigh Danzey, Shayla Farrow, Sophia Kogelshatz, and Maya VanDam.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: (2) Sebring 1:41:67 Dylan Bond, Trevor Carter, Spencer Gill, and Spencer Hucke.
Girls 100 Backstroke: (3) Sebring 1:08:13 Megan Glisson.
Boys 100 Backstroke: (2) Sebring 1:01:80 Will Barben. (5) Sebring 1:14:75 Gavin Palasigue.
Girls 100 Breaststroke: (2) Sebring 1:17:76 Hannah Andrews. (4) Sebring 1:24:70 Maya VanDam. (5) Sebring 1:26:17 Marissa Cooper.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: (3) Sebring 4:18:37 Ryleigh Danzey, Megan Glisson, Leila Henry and Baxley Hines.
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: (2) Sebring 3:53:87 Will Barben, Trevor Carter, Spencer Gill and Jordan Shaffer.