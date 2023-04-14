AVON PARK – The Sebring Blue Streaks Flag Football team won three out of their last four games to finish the regular season, the finale being a 26-6 win over the Avon Park Red Devils (2-7) at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park to finish the season at 8-5.
Sebring drove down the field on their opening drive as two 20-yard passes from Ashby Edgemon to Keely Jones had the Blue Streaks sitting on the Avon Park 11 yard line. Edgemon then passed to Annjalee Johnson in the right flat, made a spectacular spin move to avoid having her flag pulled and raced to the end zone for the touchdown.
Edgemon connected with Adrianna Maldonado for the extra point to give Sebring a 7-0 lead.
Sebring threatened later in the first quarter as Jones returned a punt 25 yards to the Red Devil 19 yard line. Avon Park’s defense held up and forced a turnover on downs.
Four plays later, now in the second quarter, with Avon Park on their own 25, the Red Devils struck lightning as Skyler Navarro threw deep down the left sideline to Jailyn Orellana. Orellana had gotten behind the defense, made the catch and outran the Sebring defenders for a 55 yard touchdown. Sebring kept a 7-6 lead after Avon Park failed on the extra point.
After both teams traded punts, Sebring found themselves with a short field on Avon Park’s 32. Edgemon started the drive with an 11 yard run and Claudia Armengol picked up the first with a two yard run to the 19.
Armengol got Sebring to the nine on a 10 yard pass reception and Edgemon capped off the drive with a nine yard touchdown pass to Ellissa Nawrocki to put Sebring up 13-6.
Avon Park nearly answered before the half ran out with the last play being a 50 yard bomb from Navarro to Jiyana Walker, who came up 10 yards short before Sebring’s Jones caught up with her to pull her flag to keep the score 13-6 at the half.
Sebring added touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters with Edgemon scoring on a 35 yard run in the third to put Sebring ahead 20-6.
Johnson ended the game with 44 seconds left with an eight yard touchdown for Sebring that gave the Blue Streaks a 26-6 win on the 19 point or more rule with two minutes or less.
Defensively, Avon Park’s Sequentnia Barnes and Sebring’s Keely Jones both had interceptions.
This was the final game of the regular season with the post season to be determined.