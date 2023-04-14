AVON PARK – The Sebring Blue Streaks Flag Football team won three out of their last four games to finish the regular season, the finale being a 26-6 win over the Avon Park Red Devils (2-7) at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park to finish the season at 8-5.

Sebring drove down the field on their opening drive as two 20-yard passes from Ashby Edgemon to Keely Jones had the Blue Streaks sitting on the Avon Park 11 yard line. Edgemon then passed to Annjalee Johnson in the right flat, made a spectacular spin move to avoid having her flag pulled and raced to the end zone for the touchdown.

