AVON PARK – The Sebring Blue Streaks scored three times in the fourth quarter to break open a scoreless tie to beat the Avon Park Red Devils 21-0 at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park on Tuesday night to improve to 4-2 on the season while the Red Devils continue to seek their first win as they dropped to 0-6.
Defense ruled the first three quarters as Sebring’s Alexandra Payne intercepted an Avon Park pass on their first drive to give Sebring the ball at the Red Devil’s 35.
Avon Park did not budge on defense, forcing a turnover on downs to give the Red Devils the ball back at their own 28.
A couple of seven yard runs by Lexy Hooghans and Skyler Navarro had the Red Devils sitting on the Blue Streaks 38. A couple of false starts negated the good start to the drive and three pass plays later, Sebring’s Keely Jones collected Sebring’s second interception of the game to end the Red Devils drive early in the second quarter.
Sebring drove to the Red Devil’s 20 yard line for a first and goal situation. Three incomplete passes, two of which were drops in the end zone and a blocked pass by Avon Park’s Jaelyn Bell again forced a turnover on downs.
Despite a twelve yard run by Navarro, the Red Devils were unable to get a first and turned the ball over on downs at their own 32.
Three plays later, Avon Park got the ball back when Hooghans jumped in front of a Sebring pass and returned the ball to Sebring’s 22 with 22 seconds left in the half.
Four plays later, Sebring’s Ellissa Nawrocki intercepted a pass to end the Red Devil threat on the last play heading into the half with the score tied at zero.
Sebring started the second half piecing together drive behind the running of Claudia Armengol and Ashby Edgemon to reach the Red Devil’s 28 before Ashby Spry picked off a Sebring pass to end the Sebring drive abruptly.
The Blue Streaks got the ball back in the waning moments of the third quarter as again they started to move the ball more consistently. Two runs for thirty yards by Armengol and a 17 yard reception by Alliyah Thomas had Sebring at the Avon Park 4 yard line.
The Red Devil defense held strong, forcing a turnover on downs to end the third quarter with the game still scoreless.
The game would turn quickly as Sebring’s Katherine Bubb picked off a Red Devil pass that gave Sebring the ball on the Red Devils 15. Edgemon scored on the next play on a 15 yard run to give Sebring a 7-0 lead with 7:30 left in the game.
Sebring scored a few minutes later when Annjalee Johnson intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to double Sebring’s lead to 14-0 with four minutes left.
Sebring’s Nawrocki got her second interception of the game on the Red Devils’ next drive that gave Sebring the ball back near midfield.
A 40 yard run by Armengol to the Red Devil one led to a two yard touchdown run by Armengol two plays later that ended the game with Sebring winning 21-0.
Armengol finished the game with 88 yards on nine carries with one touchdown.
Sebring plays away on Friday against Gateway and Avon Park will travel to Gateway on Thursday, April 7.