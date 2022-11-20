SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Girls Basketball team even their record in the young season to 1-1 in a 58-34 win over the Auburndale Bloodhounds on Friday night in Sebring.
Sebring scored the first basket and held a 5-0 lead midway through the first quarter in a slow start for both teams as the only baskets made were by Keely Jones and a three pointer by Shamari Jones.
The pace picked up in the last half of the first quarter as Sebring held on to an 11-9 advantage to start the second quarter.
The Blue Streaks opened the second quarter with a six point run to increase their lead to eight at 17-9. Both teams played even for the rest of the first half as Auburndale’s Soleil Dejesus rambled off ten points that included two threes that were matched by Sebring’s Shamari Jones, who scored eight that included two threes and baskets by Keely Jones and Adrianna Maldonado as Sebring held on to their eight point lead at the half, 29-21.
Sebring opened the second half with a basket by Jones to take a double digit lead 31-21, but the Bloodhounds battled back to within three points, 35-32. Jones scored the last seven points of the third quarter for the Blue Streaks to regain their ten point lead at 42-32.
The Sebring defense kicked in the final quarter, holding the Bloodhounds to a single basket as they poured in sixteen points with Gileanys Neives Martinez accounting for eight and Keely Jones for six as Sebring pulled away from the Bloodhounds for a 58-34 win.
Soleil Dejesus scored 17 points for the Bloodhounds and Ja’kiya Henry added 14 in the the loss.
Shamari Jones led the Blue Streaks with a game high 18 points that included four 3-pointers. Keely Jones and Gileanys Nieves Martinez both scored 16 for Sebring in the win.
Sebring will play there next three games on the road; Fort Meade, DeSoto and Haines City; before playing again on their home court again on December 8 against the Hardee Wildcats with a 6:30 p.m. start time.