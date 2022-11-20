SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Girls Basketball team even their record in the young season to 1-1 in a 58-34 win over the Auburndale Bloodhounds on Friday night in Sebring.

Sebring scored the first basket and held a 5-0 lead midway through the first quarter in a slow start for both teams as the only baskets made were by Keely Jones and a three pointer by Shamari Jones.

