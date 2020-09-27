CLEARWATER – The Sebring Blue Streaks and the Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders were neck for the first half of the game. Sebring got their wheels going late to rally past Clearwater and win 21-15. The Blue Streaks remain undefeated with a record of 2-0.
“Clearwater is a great team with a lot of history, state titles and those kids fought,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “Nutrition got to them and they began to cramp and it worked in our favor. Our running back ran like a maniac. The line opened up some big holes and defense got stops when we needed them to. The second half was better, the first half we couldn't get out of our own way. We made too many mistakes and we have to fix that before next week.”
In the first quarter the Blue Streaks struggled and were on their own 15 yard line when a bad snap resulted in Sebring losing five yards. On the very next play the Blue Streaks had another bad snap that was launched over Cameron Kimbrell's head and into the end-zone for a safety putting Clearwater up 2-0 with 3:04 left in the first.
The Blue Streaks were lead in rushing by Edrick Lockett who ran for 237 yards.
With 1:34 left in the first quarter, Sebring's Ryan Brown intercepted the ball on the Blue Streaks own 41 yard line. Sebring didn't keep possession long as Clearwater's Brandon Kennedy intercepted the ball.
During the second quarter the Marauders expanded their lead when Clearwater's quarterback, Anthony Colandrea, passed to Nate Johnson who ran the ball 45-yards for a touchdown. The Marauders missed the extra point making the score 8-0.
On the Clearwater's next possession Sebring's Wesley Gilbert sacked the quarterback for a five yard loss on fourth down.
The Marauders tried for a punt but a missed snap resulted in Sebring taking over on Clearwater's 12 yard line.
The Blue Streaks handed the ball off to Edrick Lockett a couple of times to advance to the 2 yard line. Sebring evened the playing field with 1:19 left in the first half when Lockett stepped into the end-zone untouched and placed the ball on the field with ease for a touchdown. The Blue Streaks went for the two point conversion and handed the ball to Jabari Knighten who ran the ball down the right side to tie the game at 8.
“We started off rough,” said Ryan Brown. “We had to find our groove. I think we have a great team, best team we have had in a while. I played pretty good had one interception and almost had another down the sideline. I hope to get a scholarship for either basketball or football. I want to help my team the best that I can. I need to heal up and get mental rest for next weeks game.”
In the second half, Clearwater reclaimed the lead with a touchdown by Terrion Williams and the Marauders made the extra point giving them a 15-8 lead with 2:56 left in the third quarter.
Sebring took control in the fourth quarter. The Blue Streaks were on their own 20 yard line when Kimbrell handed the ball to Lockett who broke through the Marauder defense and ran the ball 71 yard to Clearwater's 9 yard line. The Blue Streaks handed the ball to Knighten who ran the ball in for a touchdown. Sebring made the extra point tying the game at 15 with 7:56 left in the game.
As time was winding down, Clearwater fumbled the ball on a bad snap and the Blue Streaks defense pounced on the ball giving Sebring possession on the on the Marauder 13 yard line. Kimbrell handed the ball to Lockett who dodged a few Marauder defenders and crossed into the end-zone for another Sebring touchdown. The Blue Streaks missed the extra point but had a lead of 21-15 with 5:50 left in the game.
Kimbrell took a knee with less than a minute to clinch the victory for Sebring.
“I appreciate all these fans that traveled here with us,” added Scott. “We got a few breaks and it bounced our way. Cameron (Kimbrell) had a few good reads and made some throws. He pulled the ball and ran some for us.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks defeated Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders, 21-15. The Blue Streaks will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Bishop Verot (Fort Myers) to take on the Vikings.