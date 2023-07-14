SEBRING — Alive for one more day.
Sebring’s AAA All-Stars kept their run going with a 13-5 win against Spring Hill in an elimination matchup Monday afternoon at the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Division I State Tournament. A combined nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings plus a stellar relief appearance proved the difference for the Blue Streaks.
Both teams came out the gates scoring. They traded runs through the first three innings of play with the game tied at 4-4 after Spring Hill picked up a run on a go-ahead run double against the Blue Streaks starter Case Brown.
After that they turned to Prince Arjona in relief who struck out his first batter to keep the game knotted up. Neither team did anything in the fourth inning with both stranding a two-out baserunner.
However, Sebring got something going in the fifth when Braxton Angel singled and Brown walked to lead it off and turn the lineup over with no outs. Brian VanBoven came through with a base hit, scoring Angel. An Arjona groundout then plated Brown and a double from Hunter Owens brought VanBoven around.
Kaden Baggett then put across a run with an RBI double of his own to bring in Owens. After Baggett swiped third, Jayden Paniagua scored him on an RBI groundout. That rally put the Blue Streaks ahead 9-4. Arjona kept Spring Hill off the board in the bottom as he got a strikeout, forced a fielder’s choice and a pop-up to second base.
And Sebring kept its foot on the gas pedal. Nixon Bone and Miles Wohl each reached with one out in the sixth. Bryce Sphaler doubled home Bone and a triple by Angel cleared the bases for a 12-4 lead. Angel later on would score to make it 13-4 heading into the final half inning.
Arjona had a little bit of a hiccup with a leadoff double eventually scoring on a groundout but limited Spring Hill to just one run in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win for Sebring and keep the Blue Streaks alive. Their next opponent would be Bartow on Tuesday.