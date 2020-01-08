SEBRING – Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail, located just 60 miles south of Disney World, is a collection of great golf courses that offers incredible value, great history, fantastic golf, and the friendliest service anywhere. Dubbed the “Value Golf Capital of America,” the Sebring area is one of the most affordable golf destinations anywhere in the country, even in peak season, where golfers can stay and play for as little as $99 per person per night including room, golf, and complimentary breakfast.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail courses for 2020 include:
Pinecrest Golf Club
River Greens Golf Course
Sebring International Golf Resort (formerly Spring Lake Golf Resort)
Sebring Municipal Golf Course
Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club Deer Run
Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club Turtle Run
Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner)
With courses that build on the natural beauty of South Central Florida (picture moss-covered oaks, orange groves, freshwater lakes and preserves that provide a picturesque backdrop), golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring’s fairways.
In the Sebring area, you’ll find 100+ crystal clear lakes for fishing and boating, more than a dozen of Florida’s most affordable golf courses, one of Florida’s oldest state parks, and a reminder of why everyone loves authentic Florida. Our gently rolling hills, orange groves and charming small towns make this a relaxing country getaway with a great central Florida location. For more information, www.CitrusGolfTrail.com or call (800) 545-6021.