ORLANDO — After two days of intense interscholastic competition in Orlando, Sebring High School senior Nicholas Forthofer will be bringing home the 2021 FHSAA Florida High School Bowling State Championship.
Entering the competition, Forthofer was seeded eleventh out of sixteen qualifying bowlers. He would defeat sixth seed Christian Liquori and fourteenth seed Chris Byrne in the first two rounds. In the third round, Forthofer would upset the second seed Malek Taylor in just two matches. In the first match, the Sebring bowler would edge his opponent by a single point with a score of 224 to 223 and then win the second match with a score of 238 to 192.
Arguably the most impressive victory for Forthofer was his victory over the favorite to win the championship, Tyler Wickfelder. He would claim victory in three matches, with the scores of 227 to 267, 257 to 235, and then 216 to 212. In the final, he would defeat the winner of the consolation bracket, Isaiah Jackson, and claim an undefeated victory as state champion.
Forthofer’s victory continues an impressive year for the Sebring High School athletics programs. Cross country, swim and dive, golf, and bowling have represented or will represent Sebring at the state level. Football and volleyball were also able to qualify for their respective regional competitions.