CLEWISTON — The Blue Streaks came out ahead but still have plenty to work on.
Sebring Blue Streaks defeated the Clewiston Tigers 20-10 on the road Friday night. The Blue Streaks defense headlined what was another tough-fought victory.
“I knew it was going to be a grind, but I think we made it more than it had to be,” Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott said. “But anytime you can win, you appreciate it.”
Scott mentioned how the win came as a result of a total team effort. It symbolized his motto of “Be One.”
The first half of the game was an offensive struggle for both squads. Neither could really seem to sustain drives. Clewiston struggled with penalties and a stout Sebring front while the Blue Streaks couldn’t get in rhythm in the run or pass game against the Tigers.
Both teams totaled four punts on four drives in the first quarter. The game’s first score didn’t come until the second quarter when the Tigers gained possession near the goal line from a turnover on a Sebring punt return.
However, the Sebring defense stood on its head and held Clewiston to just a field goal. The Blue Streaks’ first score didn’t even come on offense. A punt blocked and recovered by Darean Peterson in the end zone got his team on the board. Sebring led 7-3 with 3:45 left in the half.
But that lead was short lived as a breakdown in kickoff coverage resulted in a kick return touchdown and a 10-7 lead for Clewiston. Another surprise came on kickoff as the Tigers went for and recovered an onside kick just after the touchdown. Though the drive wasn’t successful, it took time off the clock and pinned Sebring back with a little under 1:30 left in the first half.
Cutting their losses, the Blue Streaks ran out the time left on the clock and took the 10-7 deficit into the break.
The first drive of the second half wasn’t the most auspicious start. Quarterback Jamaree Welch threw an interception that was nearly returned for a touchdown.
But the Blue Streaks caught a break as the runner was not only deemed short of the goal line but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the perceived score pushed the Clewiston drive back.
A tackle for loss on a fumbled pitch plus a false start and a holding call later and the Tigers went from possible touchdown to punting the ball away.
That’s where Peterson came back into the picture. Coming around the right end, he lunged out in front of Clewiston’s punter for the second blocked punt of the night. Josiah Taylor picked the ball up and bustled down to around the Clewiston 30 before being stopped.
“He had a heck of a game,” Scott said about Peterson. “He played his behind off.”
That gave Welch and the offense a chance to take the lead. After a few runs led to a first down, a holding call set the Blue Streaks back. So, they took a deep shot; a double move to Jamesley Paul.
Paul released up the sideline, faked inside and bolted back out to lose his defender. He was open but the ball was underthrown and picked off by the Clewiston secondary.
Then something improbable happened. Taylor sprinted across the field and tackled the defensive back while stripping and recovering the ball in one simultaneous process.
Sebring had new life.
“That was huge,” Scott said. “It was probably the ball game.”
A few plays later, running back Travis Kerney lunged into the end zone with the pile on his back. The Blue Streaks had the lead yet again.
And on the ensuing drive. Taylor made another huge play for his team. He scooped up a Clewiston fumble at the line of scrimmage and took it the other way for a touchdown. It gave Sebring a 20-10 lead with 2:41 left in the third quarter.
Within four drives, Taylor gained possession of the ball for his team as a special teams, offensive and defensive player. Two of those helped his team put 13 points on the board.
“He’s a baller,” Scott said. “He’s a great linebacker and he’s just a great football player.”
From then on Sebring was able to get the ball back and run out the clock to where the Tigers couldn’t make any comeback effort. The Blue Streaks escaped with their second win of the season.
The game, however, showed there are concerns that need to be addressed.
Most importantly on offense.
While Sebring held the Clewiston offense, the Tigers’ defense did the same thing to the Blue Streaks. Sebring scored once offensively even with plenty of possessions.
Scott knows it’s an issue for his team right now. He said his team needs to be better at every phase on the offense. Mental errors need to get cleaned up.
Scott said the quarterback play also needs to improve. The Blue Streaks rotated between Welch and Week 1 starter Sebastian Reeves early in the game before sticking with Welch for most of the contest. It’s just something Sebring is doing to figure out the offensive situation.
Additionally, two big breakdowns on special teams resulted in all 10 of Clewiston’s points: a kickoff return touchdown and a muffed punt return that set up what eventually led to a field goal. Not to mention Clewiston’s onside kick recovery.
“We don’t get some of this stuff fixed, there’s not going to be too many more wins,” Scott said.
Sebring’s next matchup is at home against the Lake Wales Highlanders. The Highlanders are 2-0 on the season and will come into Sebring off a 32-8 win over Ridge Community High School.