SEBRING — Three games were held on opening day for Sebring Men’s Senior Softball on Jan 10, 2023.
1A — Red’s New and Good Used Tires defeated Ben and Jerry’s 14 – 4. The big hitters of the game for Red’s New and Good Used Tires was Kenny Haney 4 for 4 with 3 singles and a triple and 1 RBI, Red’s Manager Lester Osbeck 4 for 4 with 4 singles, Matt Skjonsby 4 for 4 with 2 singles, 1 double, and a one triple with 3 RBI’s. Coach Jim Guild (Gilley) reported that Ben & Jerry’s team just didn’t have it in this game, as the offense was anemic. Steve Woodworth (Woody) was 3 for 4 and scored 2 runs. Rookie John Burge also had 3 hits. The other big hitter of the game for Ben and Jerry’s was Jack Nartker 4 for 4 with 4 singles. Woody also had an inside the park home run.
1B — McPhail Auto outslugged Alan Jay by a score of 27 to 20. McPhail’s Auto unleashed an offensive onslaught early versus Alan Jay in Tuesday’s January 10th opener in Sebring Senior Softball. Paul Marcellus opened the game with a lead-off home run as McPhail’s jumped off to an early 15 to 4 lead after three innings. It was 23 – 8 McPhail’s after five. Alan Jay mounted a comeback that was led by Ray Trudell who was 5 for 5, Pablo Pantjoya 4 for 4 and Darrel Hamonds 4 for 4. Having perfect days at the plate for McPhail Auto were Dick Mooney (5 for 5), Wayne McNett (5 for 5) and Joe Cruz (4 for 4). Alan Jay’s pitcher Don Dobbert made a spectacular play on a ground ball that could not be picked but instead Donnie kicked the ball to the 3rd baseman and Coach Rod Browder to get the out.
1C — Lakeside Dermatology played VFW Post 4300 and won by a score of 16 — 14.
Thursday, January 12
2A - Ben & Jerry’s (Ice Cream) cooled off McPhail’s Auto by a score of 14-6 in Sebring Softball action. Sebring Softball Hall-of-Famer Dick Cook led the way for Ben & Jerry’s by going 5 for 5 and scoring 5 runs. Jim Guild was 4 for 4. Bill Sorenson, Steve Woodworth, and Dan Crozier stroked 3 hits apiece. Bill Saunders pitched an outstanding game for the Ice Cream boys. Leading the hitting for McPhails Auto were Bob Klynsma with a 3 for 3 and Paul Marcellus was 3 for 4 as well.
2B - Lakeside Dermatology nipped Alan Jay by a score of 13-11 and retained its lead in 1st place in the league. Lakeside Dermatology won the game with overall great team hitting. As the visiting team Alan Jay rocketed to the front with 2 runs in the 1st inning but Lakeside Dermatology responded with 5 runs in the bottom of the 1st. Lakeside maintained a 5 to 6 run margin until the 6th inning when Alan Jay narrowed the lead to 2 runs but that was not enough to secure the win. Leading Lakeside Dermatology were Roger Gasperlin who went 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored, JR Reed and Greg Ramos who both went 3 for 3 with Greg scoring 3 times, Eddie Tei who went 2 for 2 with one walk, Jeff Morra, and Carlos Echegoyenv with both going 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored. Alan Jay was led by Tom McNally 2 for 4 and Stan Brownell 3 for 4.
2C - VFW won with an amazing comeback 16 – 15 over Red’s New and Good Used Tires. Reds led the entire way until the bottom of the 8th and last inning when Bobby Vasher drove in the tying and winning runs, giving VFW the lead of 16 to 15 and win. Big hitters of the game from the VFW besides Bobby Vasher included Dan Slot 5 for 5 with 3 singles and 2 doubles and 1 RBI, and Dave Reed 4 for 5 with 4 singles and 5 RBIs. Leading the hitting for Red’s New and Good Used Tires included Ron Barts 4 for 4 with4 singles with 3 RBIs, Kenny Haney 3 for 4 with 1 single, 1 double 1 triple and 1 RBI, Ellis Howard 3 for 4 with 3 singles and 1 RBI, Matt Skjonsby 3 for 4 with1 single, 1 double and 1 triple with 1 RBI, and David Smutnik 3 for 4 with 2 singles and 1 triple with 2 RBI’s
TUESDAY, JAN 17
3A - Ben and Jerry’s defeated Alan Jay 20-12. Ben and Jerry started out by scoring a maximum of 5 runs per inning for the first three innings leading Alan Jay by a score of 15--2. Alan Jay then tightened up their defense and closed the gap over the last five innings to the final score. Timely hitting by Alan Jay included hits by Jim Kahn and Pablo Pajtola. This was a big day for slugger Steve “Woody” Woodworth. He received a text message during the game that his first grandchild had been born. Benjamin Woodworth came was born wearing a Yankee cap. To celebrate, Grandpa went 5 for 5, hit a towering home run over the right field fence, scored 4 runs, and turned 5 double plays! Bill Sorenson also went 5 for 5, including an inside-the-park homer, and scored 5 runs. Jim Guild poked 4 hits, while Dick Cook and Dan Crozier added 3 hits each.
3B - Red’s New and Good Used Tires won over Lakeside Dermatology by combing great defense and timely hitting. Big hitters for Red’s were Kenny Haney 6 for 6 with 2 singles, 3 doubles and 1 triple with 5 RBI’s and Jim Rizzo 6 for 6 with 3 singles, 1 double and 2 triple with 5 RBI’s. Big hitters of the game for the Lakeside Dermatology were John McCallum 4 for 4 with 4 singles and 1 RBI, Greg Ramos 3 for 4 with 3 singles and 2 RBI’s, Coach Francisco Hernandez 3 for 3 with 3 singles, Carlos Echegoyenv 3 for 4, Bob Yacubic and Ken Lloyd 2 for 3. In the “open” top of the 8th inning, Red’s continued scorching the ball by scoring 15 runs in the “open” inning, which is the inning in which a team can score as many runs as possible (for the first 7 innings there is a maximum of 5 runs per inning). The final score was 34 – 8.
3C - VFW won over McPhails coming from behind to win in extra innings by a score of 17-15. Games last 8 innings and the teams went into the 9th inning when Dan Slot, coming to bat with his team one run down and two runners on base, hit a three-run homer over the fence to win the game. Dan went 5 for 5 with 2 home runs and Charlie Giordano went 4 for 5, David Reed went 3 for 4, Elson Hedges went 4 for 5 and Charlie Giordano went 3 for 4.
Thursday, January 19
The bats came alive for McPhail’s Auto versus Lakeside Dermatology by a score of 32-10 in Thursday’s Sebring Senior Softball Action. McPhails was led by Mason Whidden, Jim Lauzon, and Bob Klynsma who were all 4 for 4 at the plate. Lake side Dermatology was led by Orlando H was perfect at the plate with a 3 for 3 performance, Greg Ramos went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored, and Big John McCallum went 2 for 4.
Red’s New and Good Used Tires nipped Alan Jay on January 19, 2023 by a score of 15-14. Big hitters of the game from Red’s Joseph (Jojo) Shelton 4 for 4 with 1 RBI, Mark (Murph) Murphy 3 for 4 with 1 RBI, Jim Polatty 3 for 4 with 3 RBI’s, Lester Osbeck 3 for 4, Kenny Haney 3 for 4 with 4 RBI’s, Dave Smutnick 3 for 4, and Matt Skjonsby 3 for 4 with 1 RBI. Don Dobbert went 4 for 5 with 2 RBI’s and Alex Gray went 4 for 4 with 1 RBI for Alan Jay.
4C - VFW defeated Ben & Jerry’s by a score of 28 to 7. Ben & Jerry’s Coach Jim Guild “Gilly” said his teams hitting went flat and they were run over by a “tank’ from the Sebring VFW. The VFW tank was led by Dan Slot who went 5 for 5, including 4 home runs, three over the fence and one inside the park. Frank Menendez, Coach Richard Kipp, and David “Hall of Fame” Reed all also went 5 for 5. Reed had two bombs that hit the fence. Ben and Jerrys Dick Cook and newcomer David Conrad laced 3 hits each, while Steve “Woody” Woodworth, Dan Crozier, Bill Scrase, and Dean Clark were good for 2 hits each.
