SEBRING — Three games were held on opening day for Sebring Men’s Senior Softball on Jan 10, 2023.

1A — Red’s New and Good Used Tires defeated Ben and Jerry’s 14 – 4. The big hitters of the game for Red’s New and Good Used Tires was Kenny Haney 4 for 4 with 3 singles and a triple and 1 RBI, Red’s Manager Lester Osbeck 4 for 4 with 4 singles, Matt Skjonsby 4 for 4 with 2 singles, 1 double, and a one triple with 3 RBI’s. Coach Jim Guild (Gilley) reported that Ben & Jerry’s team just didn’t have it in this game, as the offense was anemic. Steve Woodworth (Woody) was 3 for 4 and scored 2 runs. Rookie John Burge also had 3 hits. The other big hitter of the game for Ben and Jerry’s was Jack Nartker 4 for 4 with 4 singles. Woody also had an inside the park home run.

Recommended for you