SEBRING — Senior softball continues at the Highlands County Sports Complex. The latest report is:
Tuesday, Jan 24
5A — Alan Jay beat league leading VFW 18 – 11. Things are looking up for the Alan Jay squad after starting the season with 4 straight loses, rebounding against VFW and winning their first game. The entire outfield, Steve Smutnick, Ray Trudell, Don Cunningham played a stellar fielding game, and Tom McNally was great at 1st base. Leading the way at the plate was Steve Smutnick and Don Cunningham going 4 for 4. VFW continued their great hitting, being led by Elston Hedges and Dad Slot both hitting home runs. Dan went 4 for 4, Elston 3 for 4, and Dave Reed and Manager Richard Kipp both went 3 for 4.
5B — The visiting McPhail’s Auto team jumped out to an early 12 – 3 after four innings versus Red’s New and Good Used Tires in Tuesday’s Sebring’s Softball action. Red’s New and Good Used Tires mounted a spirited comeback in the last three innings but fell just short. The final score was 19 – 16 in favor of McPhail’s. Rick Rockfield and Jim Lauzon led the way for McPhail’s as both went 5 for 5 and 3 RBIs. Speedy Paul Marcellus went 4 for 6, and Pitcher Dick Mooney and manager Gil Meyers each pitched in with 4 hits in 5 plate appearances. Big hitters of the game from Red’s were Matt Skjonsby 5 for 5 with 2 RBIs, Dave Smutnick 4 for 5 with 2 RBIs and Jim Polatty 4 for 5 with 2 RBIs.
5C — Ben & Jerry’s knocked off Lakeside Dermatology 14-9. Speedster Billy Sorenson had a big game, going 3 for 3, scoring 3 runs, and ripping a triple. Steve (Woody) Woodworth continued his torrid hitting. The Watkins Glen native stroked 4 hits including 2 singles, a double, and a triple. He also scored 3 runs. Brian Wilson isn’t much of a singer, but he’s a heck of a softball player. He went 3 for 4 with a double along with great defensive play in the outfield. John Burge stroked 2 singles, as did Bill Saunders. Saunders was outstanding on the mound. Lakeside Dermatology made it close with great hitting Jeff Mora and the Reverend Greg Ramos who went 3 for 3, John McCallum, JR Reed, and Eddie Tei all going 2 for 3, and with Jeff John scoring twice
6A — On Thursday, Jan. 26, Ben & Jerry’s upped their record to 4-2 as they beat a good Red’s New and Good Used Tires 16-8. Dick Cook, Highland’s Counties most eligible bachelor, and an outstanding shortstop, paced the ice cream team with a 3 for 4 day, smacked 2 doubles, and scored 3 runs and had 3 RBIs. Third baseman Jack Narteket, pitcher Bill Saunders, Bill Sorenson, and Michigan’s versatile Bill Scrase also cracked 3 hits apiece. Chipping in with 2 hits each were Bill Sorenson, Brian Wilson, Dean Clark, and Terry Avery. Big hitters of the game for Red’s New and Good Used Tires were Matt Skjonsby 3 for 3 with 1 RBI, Ellis Howard 2 for 4, Ron Barts 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, Lester Osbeck 2 for 3 with 1 RBI, Jim Rizzo 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and Joseph (Jojo) Shelton 2 for 3 with 1 RBI.
6B — Alan Jay scored a 18-10 victory over McPhail’s Auto, who scored the maximum five runs in the first inning in Thursday’s Sebring Softball action. However, Alan Jay came back and gained the momentum to pull out a 18-10 victory. Jim Lauzon was again a dominating factor going 4 for 4 at the plate for McPhail’s in their losing effort. Alan Jay’s middle part of the lineup, their power guys Jim Kahn, Don Dobbert and Stan Brownell kept Alan Jay in front with repeated clutch hits.
6C — The other game of the day, VFW 14 nipped Lakeside Dermatology 9. For VFW, another game, another 2 home runs for Dan Slot who also was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate. Joining in the hitting were Manager Richard Kipp with a perfect 4 for 4, Elston Hedge, Dave Reed, Larry Harris, Steve Russell, and John Rozon who all had a 3 for 4 morning. The tight game was highlighted by a hitting barrage by Lakeside Dermatology’s 23 hits, including JR Reed’s 3 for 3, Greg Ramos’s 4 for 4, Jeff Mora’s 2 for 4, and Jerry Barber’s 3 for 3. Going 2 for 3 for Dr. Rogers were and Gary Williamson, Manager Cisco Hernandez, and Bob Yacubic.
Tuesday January 31, 2023
7A — Home Team VFW beat Red’s New and Good Used Tires 15 to 6. Big hitters for the game from Red’s New and Good Used Tires were Matt Skjonsby 2 for 3 with an inside the park home run 1 RBI, Ron Barts 2 for 3 with 1 RBI, Jim Rizzo 2 for 3 with 1 RBI, Ellis Howard 2 for 3 with2 RBIs, and Ken Elston 2 for 3. VFW’s Dan Slot continued his home run barrage with another inside the park homer and a 4 for 4 and 5 RBIs performance. Joining in the slugging, Elston Hedges was 3 for 4, Dave Reed 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, and Bobby Vasher 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs.
7B — Last Tuesday in senior softball, McPhail’s Auto Sales and Ben & Jerry’s got together for one of the best games of the season. Normally an 8-inning game, Ben & Jerry’s scored the winning run in the bottom of the tenth inning when second baseman John Burge launched a long drive over the center field’s head to drive in the winning run. McPhail’s Auto started slow but never gave up. McPhail’s actually took the lead in both the 8th and 9th innings only to see Ben & Jerry’s tie it up in their bottom of the inning bat. After the two extra innings, Ben & Jerry’s prevailed with an 18 – 17 victory. Paul Marcellus led McPhail’s team going 5 for 6 at the plate. John Burge, beside having the winning hit, had 4 hits on the day. Winning pitcher Bill Saunders helped his cause at the plate, going 5 for 6 and scoring 2 runs. Rookies David Conrad and Terry Avery also ripped five hits. Dan Crozier stroked 4 hits and scored 2 runs, while Jack Nartker was 3 for 6 with a double and 2 runs scored.
7C — In the other game, just as Lakeside Dermatology @ Alan Jay was just starting but had to be postponed. A double header will be held on February 16 to make up the missed game.