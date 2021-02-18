SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks started their season in grand fashion at home on Tuesday night with a 3 inning 15-0 win over the Discovery Spartans.
The Blue Streaks first two batters in the bottom of the first, Alma Fernandez and Makenzie Ferryman, reached base courtesy of being hit by pitches and soon scored on a triple by McKinley Carver to put Sebring up 2-0. Carver later scored on a passed ball as the Blue Streaks ended the first inning with a 3-0 lead.
It appeared that the Spartans would get out of the second inning without giving up a run as they got the first two batters out.
Fernandez reached on a single into right field and later scored on two throwing errors as Sebring increased their lead to 4-0.
Trinity Rohrer followed with a single up the middle that drove in two runs as the Blue Streaks lead swelled to 6-0. Rohrer scored on a single by Jewelissa Delgado and Delgado later scored on a passed ball to give Sebring an 8-0 lead after two innings.
The Blue Streaks alternated singles and triples to start the third as Kaylee Tary started the inning with a single into right field. Fernandez followed with a triple into right-center field to score Tray as the Blue Streak lead blossomed to 9-0.
Fernandez scored on a single by Ferryman, then Ferryman scored on a triple by Carver into left-center to make the score 11-0.
Consecutive doubles by Rohrer, Delgado and Marissa Wilkinson plated three more runs as Sebring took a 14-0 lead. The Blue Streaks capped off the scoring on the night with Karlee Baker reaching home on a Paige Benton single to end the game with the 15 run rule with Sebring winning 15-0.
Sebring pounded out 13 hits in the game with Carver, Rohrer and Delgado each hitting two to lead the team. Carver and Rohrer each had three runs batted in while Delgado pitched three scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out six.
Sebring will be on the road their next five games and are not scheduled to play at home again until March 5 against the Mulberry Panthers.