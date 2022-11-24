SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Boys Basketball team opened up the season with a 68-38 win over the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Monday night in Sebring.

After a minute to shake out some of the pre-game jitters, Sebring struck first on a three pointer by KJ Turner. Midway through the first quarter, the Blue Streaks built an 8-0 lead as Sebring struggled to hit the outside shot to open up the inside and the Green Dragons had opportunities that did not turn into points.

