SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Boys Basketball team opened up the season with a 68-38 win over the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Monday night in Sebring.
After a minute to shake out some of the pre-game jitters, Sebring struck first on a three pointer by KJ Turner. Midway through the first quarter, the Blue Streaks built an 8-0 lead as Sebring struggled to hit the outside shot to open up the inside and the Green Dragons had opportunities that did not turn into points.
Ezekiel Daley hit a three pointer for Lake Placid and Turner made a basket as Blue Streaks held a 10-3 lead before Lake Placid went on a seven point run, four by Keveun Mason and Douglas (DJ) Bullard gathered up an offensive rebound for another basket.
Sebring hit a pair of free throws by Sylvester Lewis to finish the first quarter with a 12-10 lead.
What no one realized at the time, that would be the start of an 18-1 spurt by the Blue Streaks as Turner made another three pointer and accounted for seven points, Dyveon Collymore made one from beyond the arc and Lewis threw down a slam dunk as part of his four points during this span as the Blue Streaks took a 28-11 lead.
Lake Placid, who could not buy a basket during this time, try to rally back as they scored six straight to make the score 28-17 before Sebring ended the first half on a steal by Collymore, who made the assist to David Allen Jr to give Sebring a 30-17 halftime lead.
Sebring came out the second half outscoring the Green Dragons the first four minutes 10-3 to expand their lead to twenty at 40-20.
Lake Placid showed offensive life during the last minutes of the third, though still outpaced by Sebring, 10-7, as the Blue Streaks went into the final quarter with a 50-27 lead.
A weakness in the Lake Placid offense showed in the beginning of the fourth as they attempted eight free throws, making only one and would only make three of twelve in the final period.
Sebring maintained their 23 point lead, 55-32, midway through the fourth period before outrunning the Green Dragons in the end 13-6 to beat Lake Placid 68-38.
Ezekiel Daley led Lake Placid with 12 points.
KJ Turner led Sebring with a game high 21 points. Dyveon Collymore scored 16 and made three from beyond the arc, Sylvester Lewis added 12 and Jordan Gregory posted ten to reach double digits.
Lake Placid will try to capture their first regular season win after Thanksgiving break in Frostproof on Monday.
Sebring will try to extend their winning ways next Tuesday at home against IMG Academy Silver.