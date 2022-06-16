LAKE PLACID — The Blue Streaks put themselves one win away from a title Sunday. Sebring AA Coach Pitch All-Stars went on a 3-0 run through the bracket to force a winner-take-all matchup with Okeechobee for the district title at the District 8 Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Tournament.
Sebring’s run started in the morning with the team’s first meeting against Lake Placid. The Blue Streaks scored in four of their five chances at the plate including a six-run second inning. But the Green Dragons narrowed the gap with a four-run third. Sebring responded with a run in the bottom of the frame plus two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Lake Placid tried to mount a comeback but could only scratch across two runs in the top of the sixth as their tournament came to an end that morning on the wrong side of a 12-6 result.
The win set Sebring up for a big-time rematch with Avon Park. The Red Devils, who themselves were coming off a loss to Okeechobee, handed Sebring its first defeat of the tournament the Saturday morning prior.
It took extra innings and a furious rally for the Blue Streaks to pull off the walk-off win against their rivals.
Avon Park jumped out big in its first two shots hitting as it built an 11-2 lead through the first 1.5 frames. But the Red Devils didn’t cross the plate much over their remaining chances while Sebring chipped away at the deficit.
The Red Devils threatened with a pair of two-out base hits in the third inning but Duke Galimba hit into a 6-5 fielder’s choice to end the half inning and Avon Park’s threat. And the Red Devils went down scoreless in the fourth too.
Meanwhile, the Blue Streaks grabbed a run in the third with a base hit from Hunter Owens and another in the fourth on a leadoff inside the park home run from Justus Campbell.
The only run Avon Park got in the late innings was when Easton Markward scored in the fifth on a fielding miscue. Sebring came back in the bottom of that inning to get two runs.
Then the bottom of the sixth rolled around. Clutch hits from Sebring’s Miles Wohl, Nuk Peart and Landon Bishop fueled the big inning. Peart played hero to tie the game up.
He ended up caught in a rundown and utilized his speed as an outfielder to force a mistake which allowed him to slide into home to make it 12-12.
The Red Devils squandered an opportunity in the seventh to take the lead as Jacob Garcia grounded out to the pitcher’s mound to end the half inning with a runner on-base.
Prince Arjona and Jaxson Morgan gave Sebring runners on second and third after a pair of hits and some aggressive base running on throws. After a Cameron Pack pop-up, Owens came through with a big knock to score Arjona and win the game for Sebring.
That momentum carried over into the evening game with Okeechobee. The Blue Streaks scored seven runs in both the second and third to build their comfortable lead. Meanwhile, their defense kept the Brahmans off the board from the second to the sixth where they scored just one run in that final frame.
Sebring cruised to a 17-8 victory and handed the Brahmans their first loss of the tournament.