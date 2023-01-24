AVON PARK – When the Sebring Blue Streaks boys basketball team last played the Avon Park Red Devils back on December 16, the Blue Streaks were in the midst of a nine game winning streak (Avon Park was number six in the streak) and the Red Devils were in a seven game slide, the last being against Sebring in a 73-30 loss.

Last Saturday had Sebring (12-6) coming in on a three game losing streak and Avon Park (8-11) coming in winning their last two and six of their eight. A bit of role reversal did not extend to the game itself as Sebring breezed past Avon Park with a similar result of their first meeting with the Blue Streaks winning 70-25.

