AVON PARK – When the Sebring Blue Streaks boys basketball team last played the Avon Park Red Devils back on December 16, the Blue Streaks were in the midst of a nine game winning streak (Avon Park was number six in the streak) and the Red Devils were in a seven game slide, the last being against Sebring in a 73-30 loss.
Last Saturday had Sebring (12-6) coming in on a three game losing streak and Avon Park (8-11) coming in winning their last two and six of their eight. A bit of role reversal did not extend to the game itself as Sebring breezed past Avon Park with a similar result of their first meeting with the Blue Streaks winning 70-25.
Tied at 2, Sebring went on a 16 point run with Jordan Gregory accounting for seven and including the basket to start the game as Gregory posted nine with Sebring leading 18-2.
Avon Park made three of six from the free throw line and Sebring answered with a three pointer by Davonnie Trent at the buzzer to end the first quarter with Sebring holding a 21-5 lead.
Now Avon Park and Sebring games are unique, large crowds, even larger emotions and momentum shifts happen quickly, so when the Red Devils’ Jermaine Myers scored quickly to start the second quarter, the Avon Park faithful anticipated as much, then it was quickly dissipated as Sebring’s Bruce Telesky, David Allen, Kaleb Nobles and Jordan Gregory each hit from beyond the arc for three and Sylvester Lewis completed a three point play to extend their lead to 29, 36-7.
With 5:23 still left in the second quarter, Sebring extended their lead to 31 points, 49-18 by the half.
Sebring outscored Avon Park 11-4 in the third quarter and 10-3 in the fourth to win the game 70-25.
Jermaine Myers and Keith Lewis led Avon Park with seven points apiece.
Ten players scored at least two points for Sebring with Jordan Gregory posting a game high 14 points and Kaleb Nobles notching 13 points.
Sebring made nine three point shots to Avon Park’s zero and shot 15 of 20 from the free throw line compared to Avon Park’s 7 of 15.
Avon Park is on the road Tuesday they play the Moore Haven Terriers (4-6).
Sebring will host the Davenport Broncos (15-6) on Tuesday. Davenport won in their first meeting 60-49 in Davenport back on January 6.