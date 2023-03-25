SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Flag Football team improved to 5-2 on the season with a 12-0 win over the Lake Placid Green Dragons (1-5) on Tuesday night at Firemen’s Field in Sebring.

Lake Placid and Sebring were mired in a defensive battle as the game went scoreless in the first half and most the third before Sebring snapped the scoreless tie and added an insurance score in the fourth to secure the win.

Recommended for you