SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Flag Football team improved to 5-2 on the season with a 12-0 win over the Lake Placid Green Dragons (1-5) on Tuesday night at Firemen’s Field in Sebring.
Lake Placid and Sebring were mired in a defensive battle as the game went scoreless in the first half and most the third before Sebring snapped the scoreless tie and added an insurance score in the fourth to secure the win.
Lake Placid Head Coach Jason Holden indicated that though they played well, turnovers hurt them, that he made a bad decision going for it on fourth down and they still needed to get their offense going.
Though they made some plays, the Green Dragons were stymied by an aggressive Blue Streaks defense and held scoreless.
Sebring on the other hand, found some offense late in the game.
“Our defense is keeping us in games” said Sebring Head Coach Gary Demarest “right now the hardest thing is finding girls that can catch the ball when the pressure is on.”
Demarest noted that over the summer, they worked primarily on catching the ball.
“The year before I had them in the weight room” added Demarest “that made no sense at all, weights don’t do anything, it’s catching the ball. That and getting the quarterback to read the defense.”
Sebring got their offense moving late in the third quarter, traveling down the field to the Lake Placid five yard line. Quarterback Ashby Edgemon then threw to a wide open Ellissa Nawrocki in the right corner of the end zone that gave Sebring a 6-0 lead after the failed extra point.
With 4:50 left in the game, Nawrocki caught another pass, this time from the Lake Placid quarterback for an interception in Lake Placid territory.
The Green Dragon defense held Sebring back and got the offense the ball back with a 1:51 left in the game.
No dramatic drives or comebacks as Sebring’s Keely Jones intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards down the right side for a touchdown to make the final score 12-0.
Demarest noted that the girls are more knowledgeable about football. “This team I have now has ten seniors on it, they talk football, they understand the game more. The Junior varsity program built this program and right now I have a lot of juniors that will be seniors next year, but they will not be as experienced.”
Sebring will have a tough test on Friday as they host the Liberty Chargers (4-1). Lake Placid also plays on Friday and will be away to play the Lincoln Park Academy Greyhounds (3-2). Results were unavailable as of press time.