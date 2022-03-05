SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Varsity Softball team evened their record to 2-2 on the young 2022 season with an 8-3 win over the Port Charlotte Pirates in Sebring on Thursday night.
The Blue Streaks took an early lead in the bottom of the first as Sebring’s Ellee Whitehouse hit a one out single up the middle into center field. Whitehouse reached third after stealing second on a wild pitch and later scored on a throwing error by the Port Charlotte catcher to give the Blue Streaks a 1-0 lead.
After a scoreless second inning, Port Charlotte forged ahead of the Blue Streaks in the top of the third inning. A leadoff error on a groundball hit to second base by Brooklyn Anderson, who later scored on a one out double by Mickey Cosler into right-center field to tie the game at one.
Anderson gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead after scoring on a popup to second base by Lily MacGregor.
Port Charlotte added one more run on a run producing double by Alexis Puga that put the Pirates up 3-1.
Sebring answered in the bottom of the third, taking advantage of several Port Charlotte errors as Whitehouse led off the inning reaching on an error by the Pirate first baseman and later scored on a one out single by Jewelissa Delgado to third base to make the score 3-2.
Sebring tied the game at three on the next batter as Carmen Stone doubled in the right-center gap to drive in Delgado.
Marianna Salinas followed with a single that allowed Madysen Truax, courtesy runner for Stone, to reach third. Truax would score on a passed ball to put Sebring back on top 4-3 and a double by Paige Benton to drive in Salinas increase their lead to 5-3.
Benton later scored on a throwing error by the Pirate pitcher to give Sebring a 6-3 lead after three innings.
Sebring added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth as Benton hit a two out single that hopped over the Pirate third baseman and past a diving shortstop into left field that drove in Delgado and Salinas as Sebring’s lead expanded to five at 8-3, which would be the final score as neither team scored afterward.
Delgado and Benton led the Blue Streaks with a pair of hits each and Benton drove in three runs.
Marissa Wilkinson pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on four hits and striking out twelve for the win.
The Blue Streaks will be busy next week, traveling to Moore Haven on Monday to face the Terriers, at home on Tuesday to host the Avon Park Red Devils and back on the road again on Thursday to Frostproof to play the Bulldogs.