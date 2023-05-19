Beat ‘em when it counts.
Sebring High School baseball advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals thanks to a nail-biting 3-2 win over the Lake Wales Highlanders in the Class 5A-Region 2 Final Tuesday night. This will be the Blue Streaks’ first state appearance since 2007.
The night was summed up by one word: redemption.
Redemption for a Sebring team that Lake Wales walked off twice at Highlander Hill. Redemption for a pitcher on the mound for the loss in the district championship walk-off. Redemption for a head coach whose teams got so close but couldn’t take that final step.
The last time the Blue Streaks were a win away from the state semis was 2015. They committed several errors against the Robinson Knights in what ended up being a 10-0 run-rule loss. The moment got too big.
“I really believe that I had to do a better job of keeping my emotions good and staying relaxed,” Head Coach Jasone DeWitt said about making sure this team stayed within itself.
And he knew the night of his team’s May 4 loss to the Highlanders, that this team was the one to get Sebring through the door it knocked on but was turned away from so many other times.
“Our guys played together … and one of the things we talked about was playing for each other,” he said.
Pursuit of revenge
Sebring couldn’t wait to get back to the Hill. DeWitt told his team if the Blue Streaks took care of everything, they would be set up to see Lake Wales when it mattered most.
“Nothing else matters except for that one opportunity,” was the message he relayed to his team.
Twice, the Highlanders victimized the Blue Streaks on walk-offs. Rhett Vaughn said the team knew Lake Wales wasn’t getting them a third time. The main goal was to win it all and see that team again.
“When they beat us twice, and especially in the district championship, we wanted to come back and take the win in a game that mattered the most,” second baseman Freddie Perez said.
Being able to get back at a team that caused the Blue Streaks heartbreak, not just once but twice, when it mattered most was a great feeling.
The team’s ability to come out relaxed and stay loose during the contest paid dividends. They knew the team that settled down the quickest would be victorious.
It seemed whenever doom looked certain, the Blue Streaks made the plays necessary to come out on top in a game they knew would be a dogfight.
Pressure-packed sixth and seventh
Sebring came out swinging in the first two innings, picking up three runs on an RBI single from Rhett Vaughn to score Beny Bikar Jr., a Trevor Carter base hit to score Dalton Percy, and a groundout from Dalton Todd to score George Sebring.
The starting pitcher in Vaughn had a 3-0 cushion. Sebring’s ace attacked hitters and allowed just one run in five innings while striking out eight batters. Then, in a flash, the Highlanders loaded the bases in the sixth.
DeWitt felt his starter was tired so Carter entered in his place. A pitcher the Blue Streaks trusted in several jams out of the bullpen in the latter part of the season.
“All the players on the field had trust in him,” Perez said. “From the moment he got in we knew he was going to shut them down and that’s exactly what he did.”
His second delivery to his first batter was rocketed off the bat on the third base side.
Thanks to his defensive positioning, all Cole Travers could and had to do was stick his glove out there. It was a play where he just needed to react, not think. He snagged the liner for the first out. If he didn’t, Lake Wales would likely tie the game. Instead, every runner stayed put.
However, a passed ball the next batter pulled the Highlanders within one at 3-2. Carter walked that hitter and the bases were loaded for the second time that inning.
But the battle-tested righty kept his cool. He learned how important it was to control his breathing in that moment based on all the other big situations he had faced for Sebring out of the bullpen.
He struck out his next batter on five pitches to bring himself up against the Highlanders’ Landon Rubio, who walked him and the Blue Streaks off back in the Class 5A-District 7 championship.
Just like that game, he forced a grounder pounded into the grass. It wasn’t up the middle like last time but to the living Hoover in Travers who made the play to end the inning. Sebring still had its lead.
Travers led all Sebring defenders with five assists as he manned the hot corner with what seemed like ease. The freshman credited the 100s of ground balls the Blue Streaks seem to take in practice. DeWitt called him someone who truly plays the game pitch-to-pitch.
But Sebring wasn’t out of the woods yet. An unsuccessful top of the seventh sent the Blue Streaks to the final half inning with the thinnest of margins.
A bad hop over Bikar on a ground ball put the leadoff man on. “Uh oh” went through DeWitt’s mind.
A bunt moved the runner to second. Travers grabbed the second out on another ground ball. The Blue Streaks were one out away. All that was between them and immortality was a hitless Carson Henrikson for Lake Wales.
He swung at the first pitch. It ricocheted off the ground in front of the plate, springboarding the ball up in the air over Carter’s head. Bikar wasn’t letting this hop get him.
He told himself “Stick with it. Don’t worry about that hop. Just make the play.”
Bikar charged it harder than he usually would others. The junior fielded it and made the throw over to George Sebring for the final out.
Carter threw his glove so high in celebration it still hasn’t landed. Vaughn sprinted from left field with his arms raised. Players and coaches embraced all over the diamond overcome with emotion in reaction to what the Blue Streaks just accomplished.
A trophy wasn’t even ordered. But they didn’t need one. Their names in the books of Sebring baseball history would suffice.