SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks swimming team hosted the Hardee Wildcats and Okeechobee Brahmans on Tuesday, winning both the boys and girls on their way to a total of 108 points to Hardee’s 85 and Okeechobee’s 10.
The Sebring girls tallied 60 points to Hardee’s 40 and Okeechobee’s 1 and the Boys posted 48 points to edge out Hardee by three, who scored 45 and Okeechobee penciled in nine points.
“Very pleased with how we are doing tonight” said Sebring Head Coach Pat Caton “times are coming down, kids are working hard, we have a meet on Thursday in Lake Wales and then we host the Blackman Invitational on Saturday.”
Listed below are the Sebring teams or individuals that placed first in an event or a close second and third.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: Sebring 2:11.99; Meagan Glisson, Sophia Kogelschatz, Bridgette Harrington and Kyara Chambers.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: Sebring 2:02.85; Bud Cox, Dylan Bond, Jordan Shaffer and Gavin Palasigue.
Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley: Sebring Sophia Kogelschatz 2:25.35; Sebring Madeline Swain 2:51.86.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle: Sebring Kyara Chambers 30.10.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: Hardee Jake Stephens 25.23; Sebring Bud Cox 25.81.
1 Meter Diving had Sebring’s Emma Rowe taking first in the Girls with a total score of 195.65 and Sebring’s Peyton Spencer taking top honors in the Boys with a score of 184.55.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly: Sebring Leila Henry 1:19.54; Hardee Emma Hays 1:19.60; Sebring Bridgette Harrington 1:21.54.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly: Hardee Braddock Dickey 1:10.54; Sebring Jordan Shaffer 1:15.96; Sebring Gavin Palasigue 1:23.48.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: Hardee Morgan Dickey 59.57; Sebring Meagan Glisson 1:02.38.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: Sebring Dylan Bond 57.93.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle: Hardee Mattie Wells 7:26.84; Sebring Kelly Schweller 7:44.51.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: Hardee Dalton Johnson 6:10.77; Sebring Tanner Kelly 7:17.78.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Team: Sebring 1:54.96; Madeline Swaine, Kyara Chambers, Bridgette Harrington and Sophia Kogelschatz.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke: Hardee Lahna Christian 1:12.96; Sebring Leila Henry 1:23.32; Sebring Emma Rowe 1:29.11.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: Sebring Bud Cox 1:08.45; Okeechobee Tucker Myers 1:12.16; Sebring Cole MisLevy 1:24.15.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke: Sebring Sophia Kogelschatz 1:20.06.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke: Sebring Dylan Bond 1:16.52; Sebring Spencer Hucke 1:18.84.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Sebring 4:19.40; Kyara Chambers, Leila Henry, Madeline Swaine and Meagan Glisson.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Hardee 4:04.76; Dalton Johnson, Josiah Burch, Dustin Albritton and Aiden Thomas. Sebring 4:12.79; Gavin Palasigue, Hayden Boyd, Jordan Shaffer and Bud Cox.
The Blue Streaks competed in a meet in Lake Wales on Thursday and this Saturday they will host the extremely popular Blackman Invitational.