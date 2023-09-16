SEBRING – Fourteen schools attended the 2023 Blackman Swim Meet last Saturday under mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures, in the end the Sebring Blue Streaks Girls finished first with the Lake Placid Girls placing second. For the boys, the Hardee Wildcats placed first and the Sebring Blue Streaks finished second.
Final team scores for the girls are as follows: (1) Sebring 477, (2) Lake Placid 417, (3) McKeel 328, (4) Lake Wales 297, (5) Okeechobee (292), (6) George Jenkins 287, (7) Avon Park 210, (8) Hardee 208, (9) Lake Region 192, (10) Lakeland Christian 181, (11) Port Charlotte 142, (12) Bartow 44, (13) Ridge 30 and (14) Frostproof 18.
Final team scores for the boys are as follows: (1) Hardee 462, (2) Sebring 407, (3) George Jenkins 355, (4) Port Charlotte 338, (5) Lake Placid 330, (6) McKeel 316, (7) Avon Park 191, (8) Lake Wales 181, (9) Bartow 176, (10) Lakeland Christian 119, (11) Okeechobee 110, (12) Lake Region 100, (13) Frostproof 20 and (14) Ridge 16.
Altogether, Sebring had five first place, two second place and three third place finishes in twenty-two events. Lake Placid one first place finish, five second place and four third place finishes. Avon Park had three third place finishes.
Top Highlands County School finish for each event is as follows: (Place) School Time; Swimmers.
Girls 400 Medley Relay: (1) Sebring 4:49.02; Shayla Farrow, Hannah Andrews, Baxley Hines and Maya VanDam.
Boys 400 Medley Relay: (6) Lake Placid 4:40.39; Nate Register, Reese Hill, Luke Wirick and Jayden Brown.
Girls 200 Butterfly Relay: (1) Lake Placid 2:12.70; Ashlynn Cole, Josie Browning, Patti Sapp and Jamie Creel.
Boys 200 Butterfly Relay: (3) Sebring 2:02.33; Christian Shaffer, Tanner Kelley, Hayden Boyd and Connor Darrow.
Mixed 200 Backstroke Relay: (4) Avon Park 2:21.12; Madison Taylor, Kale Martz, Kendal Lambert and Mark Barben.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: (2) Lake Placid 4:12.61; Patti Sapp, Alejandra Pereda, Ashlynn Cole and Jamie Creel.
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: (3) Lake Placid 3:59.12; Christian Bobo, Landon Ashbury, Luke Wirick and Jayden Brown.
Girls 200 Backstroke Relay: (1) Sebring 2:20.65; Ryleigh Danzey, Jamielynn Davidson, Kelly Schweller and Shayla Farrow.
Boys 200 Backstroke Relay: (1) Sebring 2:08.87; Tanner Kelly, Wyatt Lundy, Case Waldron and Kaiden Snell.
Mixed 200 Breaststroke Relay: (1) Sebring 2:20.36; Maya VanDam, Hayden Boyd, Hannah Andrews and Diesel Taylor.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: (5) Lake Placid 2:02.45; Josie Browning, Grace Cole, Hailey Richmond and Madison Cole.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: (2) Sebring 1:44.84; Connor Darrow, Tanner Kelly, Christian Schaffer and Trevor Carter.
Mixed 200 Butterfly Relay: (4) Sebring 2:08.33; Leila Henry, Kaiden Snell, Ryleigh Danzey and Wyatt Lundy.
Girls 200 Medley Relay: (1) Sebring 2:08.37; Shayla Farrow, Hannah Andrews, Kelly Schweller and Maya VanDam.
Boys 200 Medley Relay: (2) Lake Placid 2:04.73; Nate Register, Reese Hill, Christian Bobo and Jayden Brown.
Girls 100 Freestyle Relay: (2) Lake Placid 59.64; Josselyn Cardenas, Grace Cole, Josie Browning and Madison Cole.
Boys 100 Freestyle Relay: (6) Sebring 57.64; Vivek Krishnades, Camden Culverhouse, Jace Collar and Max Forest.
Mixed 200 Freestyle Relay: (4) Sebring 1:54.51; McKenzie Pletcher, Trevor Carter, Leila Henry and Wyatt Lundy.
Girls 200 Breaststroke Relay: (2) Sebring 2:31.52; Maya VanDam, Kaedyn Crawford, Ryleigh Danzey and Hannah Andrews.
Boys 200 Breaststroke Relay: (3) Lake Placid 2:25.74; Christian Bobo, Nate Register, Landen Asbury and Reese Hill.
Mixed 200 Medley Relay: (4) Avon Park 2:07.06; Kendal Lambert, Alaina Lemler, Dorian Taylor and Mark Barben.