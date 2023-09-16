SEBRING – Fourteen schools attended the 2023 Blackman Swim Meet last Saturday under mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures, in the end the Sebring Blue Streaks Girls finished first with the Lake Placid Girls placing second. For the boys, the Hardee Wildcats placed first and the Sebring Blue Streaks finished second.

Final team scores for the girls are as follows: (1) Sebring 477, (2) Lake Placid 417, (3) McKeel 328, (4) Lake Wales 297, (5) Okeechobee (292), (6) George Jenkins 287, (7) Avon Park 210, (8) Hardee 208, (9) Lake Region 192, (10) Lakeland Christian 181, (11) Port Charlotte 142, (12) Bartow 44, (13) Ridge 30 and (14) Frostproof 18.

Recommended for you