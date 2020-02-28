LAKE PLACID — Sebring High School Track and Field dominated the competition at Lake Placid’s home track and field meet and Sebring came home with a win. All three Highlands County high schools were represented, as well as Desoto County, Fort Meade, and Moore Haven High School.
Sebring High School took first place in the girls’s division with 106 points, followed by Avon Park in second with 80 points, then Lake Placid with 63 points in third place. The final three teams were Moore Haven, Desoto County, and Fort Meade, respectively.
In the boys division, Sebring won first place with 134.5 points far ahead of second place Lake Placid with 65.75 points. Avon Park rounded out the top three with 50 points, with Moore Haven finishing with 41.75 points, followed by Desoto County and Fort Meade with 27 and 14 points, respectively.
“Running miles is the backbone to distance training. We have been putting in more miles than usual and the results are beginning to reflect the team’s hard work,” said Sebring Distance Coach Leonel Ayala. Ayala is one of two distance coaches, with the other being Hill-Gustat Principal Chris Doty.
Many of Ayala’s and Doty’s athletes had a great showing at Tuesday’s meet. In the boy’s 3200 meter run, Sebring’s quartet of Xander Farrow, Nicholas Colbert, Daniel Morgan, and Noah Roth all took the top four places in the race. Farrow led the pack finishing at 11:27.81 and Roth rounded it out with an 11:30.05 run. Sebring’s 4x800 meter team of Noah Roth, Billy Carol, Keegan White, and Ian Velez was also able to snatch the win with a time of 9:10.21. Avon Park’s Nick Davis, Chris Manus, Elvis Ortiz, and Jaime Rivas followed behind them with a time of 9:35.24.
Tuesday’s meet was also a historic night for freshman Carlyn Bobo of Lake Placid High School as she was able to break two school records. In the 1600 meter race, Bobo finished with an impressive time of 5:48.96 to claim the record for the event. However, she was still bested by senior and state track runner Emily Vargas who won first with a time of 5:41.26. Carlyn Bobo was also able to claim the school record in the 3200m and won first place with a time of 12:42.14.
The boys 4x400 meter relay was one of the few races that were closely competed. Sebring’s team composed of Jaray Harrison, Eduardo Jirau-Adames, Jack Dupriest, and Cornelius Douse came in first place with a time of 3:56.73. Lake Placid was not far behind, with Edgar Cancino, Jacob Davidson, Cobe Sholtz, and Daniel Maulden coming close with a time of 4:01.48. Desoto County got their spot on the podium by running a 4:05.26 with their team composed of Jas’Juan Rosario, Trevor Robrichard, Justin Kniville, and Gabriel Porter.
Sebring’s Chase Doty led the Sebring team as he took first place in the boys high jump (1.70m), Boys 400-meter dash (53.87), and was part of the boys 4x100m winning relay team. The relay team consisted of Doty, Cornelius Douse, Ethan McMillan, and Jabari Knighten.
McMillan also placed first in the Boys 110-meter hurdles along with a win in the Boys 300-meter hurdles. Teammate Knighten completed first place finishes in the Boys 100-meter and 200-meter dash. William Cochlin won the Boys pole vault (3.05m)
Lake Placid’s Will Taylor led a sweep in the boys shot put. Taylor had a throw of 12.42m for first place while teammates Ian Dominguez and Carl Gross took the next two positions. Taylor also placed second in the Boys discus throw.
Avon Park’s Chike-Baraka Neal took first place in the boys discus throw (32.2 m). Teammate Chris Manus won the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:23.1.
On the girls side, Sebring came away with the victory and strong performances by Courtney Webb, Carly Webb, McKenna Kimbrell, and Ashley Bible. This group, the 4 x 400-meter relay team, took the victory with a time of 4:40.42.
The Webbs battled in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles competition. Carly(18.34) beat out Courtney(18.55) in the 100. The 300-meter saw Courtney (54.43) defeat Carly (56.41).
Bible took the girls 400-meter dash (1:07.72) for the Blue Streaks. Sebring’s Paxton Brooks won the girls triple long jump (9.1m) and
Avon Park’s Vargas led her team with victories in the 800-meter (2:33.24) and 1600-meter run (5:41.26). Vargas took second place in the 3200-meter run.
Lake Placid took first place in girls pole vault won by Chloe Leblanc (2.01m). Teammate Denni Sanders won the girls high jump (1.4m) along with Avon Park’s Mallory Green (1.4m) to tie for first place.
For hosts Lake Placid, they have plenty of time to train and recover before their next home meet on March 10th. Winners of Tuesday’s meet Sebring High School will be taking the long trip to Poinciana for the Poinciana Relays and face new competition from schools from all across Central Florida. All three of Highlands County’s High Schools will face off again on March 12th when Avon Park hosts their second home meet of the season.