SEBRING – Sebring High School swim and dive took the top spot in its triple threat home meet against Okeechobee High School (OKEE) and Lake Wales High School (LWHS) Thursday night. The Blue Streaks scored 242 total points against the Highlanders’ 218 and the Brahmans’ 105.

The boys squad finished first with 135 points and the girls placed second behind Lake Wales (123) with 107 points. Overall, the Blue Streaks finished in the top three for 19 of the 22 swimming events. They also swept the podium in diving but were the only participants for that event. Including diving, Sebring won 11 total events to Lake Wales’s 13. Seven of those golds were from the Blue Streak boys and four were from the girls.

