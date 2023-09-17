SEBRING – Sebring High School swim and dive took the top spot in its triple threat home meet against Okeechobee High School (OKEE) and Lake Wales High School (LWHS) Thursday night. The Blue Streaks scored 242 total points against the Highlanders’ 218 and the Brahmans’ 105.
The boys squad finished first with 135 points and the girls placed second behind Lake Wales (123) with 107 points. Overall, the Blue Streaks finished in the top three for 19 of the 22 swimming events. They also swept the podium in diving but were the only participants for that event. Including diving, Sebring won 11 total events to Lake Wales’s 13. Seven of those golds were from the Blue Streak boys and four were from the girls.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
1) Sebring A — 2:06.45 — Shayla Farrow, Hannah Andrews, Baxley Hines and Maya VanDam.
2) Sebring B — 2:25.67 — Taylor Saunders, Ryleigh Danzey, Leila Henry and Cyrus Whidden.
3) Lake Wales A — 2:26.06 — Ady Warrick, Barrett Fennessy, Katie Thomas and Emma Geils.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
1) Sebring A — 1:55.39 — Kaiden Snell, Brooker Revell, Wyatt Lundy and Trevor Carter.
2) Lake Wales A — 1:58.48 — Ethan Behr, Marcos Cabrera, Chance Swinburne and Dominic Nguyen
3) Okeechobee A — 2:12.09 — Jaxon Walther, Albert Davis, Logan Rucks and Jacob Walther.
1) Mary Leigh Hardman (LWHS) — 2:03.27, 2) Isabella Van Gundy (LWHS) — 2:12.66, 3) Allie Love (OKEE) — 2:33.16
1) Chance Swinburne (LWHS) — 2:06.79, 2) Connor Darrow (SEBR) — 2:09.95, 3) Tanner Kelly (SEBR) — 2:10.84
Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley
1) Maya VanDam (SEBR) — 2:33.57, 2) Ady Warrick (LWHS) — 2:40.02, 3) Emilie Coulombe (LWHS) — 2:48.86
Boys 200 Yard Individual Medley
1) Hayden Boyd (SEBR) — 2:35.83, 2) Robert Coulombe (LWHS) — 2:41.96, 3) Christian Shaffer (SEBR) — 2:47.61
1) Emi Wilson (LWHS) — 28.54, 2) Emily Johnson (OKEE) — 29.53, 3) Anai Bustos (OKEE) — 31.29
1) Dominic Nguyen (LWHS) — 24.46, 2) Trevor Carter (SEBR) — 24.80, 3) Jacob Walther (OKEE) — 28.38
1) Navaeh Tyson (SEBR) — 129.80
2) Lauren Dohmann (SEBR) — 99.45
1) Diesel Taylor (SEBR) — 159.05
2) Jayden Garrett (SEBR) — 130.75
1) Mary Leigh Hardman (LWHS) — 1:04.49, 2) Ady Warrick (LWHS) — 1:15.25, 3) Baxley Hines (SEBR) — 1:16.77
1) Marcos Cabrera (LWHS) — 1:06.78, 2) Wyatt Lundy (SEBR) — 1:06.87, 3) Tanner Kelly (SEBR) — 1:14.04
1) Emilie Coulombe (LWHS) — 1:04.82, 2) Emma Geils (LWHS) — 1:07.60, 3) Leila Henry (SEBR) — 1:10.85
1) Dominic Nguyen (LWHS) — 55.27, 2) Chance Swinburne (LWHS) — 56.75, 3) Kase Waldron (SEBR) — 1:01.75
1) Isabella Van Gundy (LWHS) — 5:58.23, 2) Barrett Fennessy (LWHS) — 6:24.23, 3) Sophia Caves (OKEE) — 7:07.34
1) Connor Darrow (SEBR) — 6:00.20, 2) Robert Coloumbe (LWHS) — 6:16.74, 3) Aiden Scalf (OKEE) — 7:48.45
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1) Lake Wales A — 1:52.18 — Isabella Van Gundy, Emilie Coulombe, Emi Wilson and Mary Leigh Hardman.
2) Sebring A — 1:55.50 — Hannah Andrews, Baxley Hines, Shayla Farrow and Maya VanDam.
3) Okeechobee A — 2:01.09 — Lillian Maxwell, Anai Bustos, Allie Love and Emily Johnson.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1) Sebring A — 1:41.06 — Tanner Kelly, Kaiden Snell, Hayden Boyd and Trevor Carter.
2) Lake Wales A — 1:57.67 — Ethan Behr, Jaison Bracetti, Gage Vazquez and Robert Coloumbe.
3) Okeechobee A — 1:58.22 — Jaxon Walther, Albert Davis, Aiden Scalf and Jacob Walther.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
1) Emma Geils (LWHS) — 1:19.37, 2) Shayla Farrow (SEBR) — 1:20.11 3) Katie Thomas (LWHS) — 1:20.81
1) Kaiden Snell (SEBR) — 1:04.92, 2) Ethan Behr (LWHS) — 1:13.78, 3) Kase Waldron (SEBR) — 1:18.63
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
1) Hannah Andrews (SEBR) — 1:16.78, 2) Ryleigh Daney (SEBR) — 1:29.05, 3) Kamryn Hackett (OKEE) — 1:29.37
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
1) Marcos Cabrera (LWHS) — 1:11.21, 2) Brooker Revell (SEBR) — 1:20.10, 3) Albert Davis (OKEE) — 1:22.10
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1) Lake Wales A — 4:11.03 — Isabella Van Gundy, Emilie Coloumbe, Emi Wilson and Mary Leigh Hardman.
2) Sebring A — 4:25.76 — Baxley Hines, Hannah Andrews, Shayla Farrow and Maya VanDam.
3) Lake Wales B — 4:41.65 — Mia Beatty, Emalie Cochran, Katie Thomas and Emma Geils.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1) Sebring A — 3:49.88 — Kaiden Snell, Tanner Kelly, Wyatt Lundy and Trevor Carter.
2) Lake Wales A — 3:53.36 — Chance Swinburne, Robert Coloumbe, Marcos Cabrera and Dominic Nguyen.
3) Sebring B — 4:03.09 — Hayden Boyd, Kase Waldron, Christian Shaffer and Connor Darrow.