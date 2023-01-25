SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks girls basketball team (7-5) rebounded from a loss to Avon Park last Thursday to beat the Fort Meade Miners (4-7) at home on Senior Night 62-28.
Though the game ended with a lopsided score, it did not start that way as both teams struggled to score in the first quarter.
Adrianna Maldonado put the first points on the board with a short jumper and later gave the Blue Streaks a 5-4 lead with a three pointer with 5:37 left in the first.
A decent start until then. After that, Sebring only managed a couple of baskets, one by Shamari Jones and one by Biniah Bikar. The good news was that Sebring held Fort Meade to only three points during that time period as Sebring held a 9-7 lead after the first quarter after Bikar pulled down an offensive rebound and put it back up at the buzzer.
Sebring started the second quarter with a six point run sparked on a three pointer by S. Jones that gave the Blue Streaks an eight point lead at 15-7. The Blue Streaks maintained that eight point, 20-12, with 1:30 left in the first half.
Like they started the second quarter, Sebring ended it with a six point run on a free throw by Keely Jones, a bucket by C and a buzzer beater three pointer by S. Jones to give the Blue Streaks a 26-12 halftime lead.
Sebring put the game out of reach in the third quarter, leading by 13, 30-17 midway through, the Blue Streaks finished the third scoring 13 unanswered points, six by Kanasha Crawford, Maldonado added four and S. Jones hit another three as Sebring finished the third with a 43-17 lead.
Sebring continued at the same pace as the second and third quarters, outscoring the Miners 19-11 in the final period for the 62-28 win.
Shamari Jones led the Blue Streaks with a game high 21 points and six three pointers. Adrianna Maldonado finished with 15 points and two three pointers. Gileanys Martinez Nieves, Ratoia Robinson and Kanasha Crawford each scored six. Biniah Bikar and Jamela Freeland both scored four in the win.
Sebring finishes the season away on Thursday at Lake Gibson and Friday at home against Clewiston.