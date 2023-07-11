SEBRING — The Sebring T-Ball All-Star team dropped their first game of the Florida State T-Ball Tournament at Max Long in Sebring, losing to Groveland 23-12.

Sebring held Groveland to one run in the top of the first inning, but did not fully capitalize, scoring only two runs in the bottom of the first off of base hits by Owen Evans and Jaylen Pierre.

