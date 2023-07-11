SEBRING — The Sebring T-Ball All-Star team dropped their first game of the Florida State T-Ball Tournament at Max Long in Sebring, losing to Groveland 23-12.
Sebring held Groveland to one run in the top of the first inning, but did not fully capitalize, scoring only two runs in the bottom of the first off of base hits by Owen Evans and Jaylen Pierre.
Groveland answered in the top of the second with seven runs to take an 8-2 lead and held Sebring scoreless in the bottom of the second to keep the score 8-2 after two innings.
Sebring had a chance in the third inning to make a charge after they held Groveland to only two runs and were trailing by eight, 10-2.
Sebring started as though they were going to make a run at Groveland in the bottom of the third and take a serious chunk out of their eight-run lead. Singles by Seth Pelham, Brendan Leavelle, Devaughn Dewberry, a fielder’s choice by Owen Evans, singles by Manny Perez and Jaylen Pierre drove in three runs to make the score 10-5 before Groveland ended the inning with a double play.
Sebring was not able to match Groveland offensively in the fourth and fifth innings.
In the fourth, Groveland scored six runs to Sebring’s four though Sebring started on a tear with singles by Tucker Gillard, Marco Delgado, Colton Cullifer, a triple by Levi Spears and a single by Dawson Norwood to start the inning brought in four runs to make the score 16-9 with no outs and a possible five batters left.
That was cut to three as Groveland got three straight outs to stifle Sebring’s inning to hold their 16-9 lead after four innings.
Groveland ended the game after five innings by scoring seven runs in the top of the fifth to take a 23-9 lead.
Sebring needed four runs to at least start the sixth. With one out, a double by Perez and singles by Pierre, Hunter Potts and Gilliard plated two runs and Delgado drove in a run to a sacrifice popup to make the score 23-12 with two outs.
The next Sebring batter lined out to third base to end the game after five innings with Groveland winning 23-12.
Sebring was scheduled to play on Sunday against the loser of the Bartow Blue and Brooksville game at 12:30 in an elimination game.