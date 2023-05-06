Another tough loss on the Hill.
Sebring High School baseball (21-6) found itself on the wrong end of a walk-off against Lake Wales (21-6) for the second time this year. The Blue Streaks fell 2-1 against the Highlanders in nine innings in the Class 5A-District 7 Championship Thursday night. It snapped an eight-game win streak for Sebring.
The Blue Streaks go to 5-5 in games decided by one run with the Blue Streaks pulling out wins in just two of their last seven. Prior to Thursday, they’d won two one-run games in a row.
According to Head Coach Jasone DeWitt, it was a hard one for his guys to stomach. He put it simply: “It sucks to lose.”
“Both teams played hard all night,” Lake Wales coach Steve Wilmoth said. “The pitching for Sebring was awesome. I thought our pitchers did a great job. We didn’t even squeeze out two hits until the ninth. Just a great job by both teams.”
Starter George Sebring and reliever Trevor Carter kept the no-hit innings from Tuesday going as they combined to keep Lake Wales hitless for 8.1 innings.
The Highlanders broke that up in the climactic bottom of the ninth with a one-out single to right field. Carter got a ground ball from the Highlanders’ Jaden Rose that could’ve sent Thursday’s game to the 10th. Shortstop Beny Bikar Jr. fielded the grounder and raced to second for the force out. After stepping on the bag he fired to first but couldn’t get the unassisted double play.
Lake Wales went with a pinch runner in Alix Zenteno for Rose. He moved up on a pitch that skipped off catcher Clayton Evans and into the Lake Wales on-deck area. Zenteno took second.
Carter’s next delivery was a ball in the dirt but this time it didn’t bounce away from Evans but into his gear. It ricocheted into his chest protector. An equipment error was called and Zenteno moved up another 90 feet to put the winning run on third.
“That’s terrible luck,” Wilmoth said about the unfortunate bounce. “He’s a great kid, just bad luck.”
Designated hitter Landon Rubio then wasted no time, hitting the first pitch he saw for a ground ball that bounded up the middle of the field and into center. Zenteno scored to seal the championship for Lake Wales and the loss for Sebring.
A wild ending to a game featuring two of the best teams in 5A exchanging blows throughout.
DeWitt praised his team for the leadership and heart they showed in what was a grind of a game for both sides.
“That’s the makeup that we have,” he said. “We’ve got that makeup of being tough, we’ve got that makeup of guys who want to play and and to them (Thursday’s result) sucks. No doubt about it.”
Fans in attendance were treated to fantastic pitching all around. A duo for both the Blue Streaks and Highlanders kept runs at a premium, trading clutch performances with runners on.
George Sebring allowed one run in four innings while striking out six but also walking four batters. Carter then came in and delivered a spectacular relief effort.
Prior to that single in the ninth, Carter retired 13 of the 14 batters he faced including getting his first three in a row after George Sebring issued a leadoff walk in the fifth. He struck out five batters in 4.2 innings.
Lake Wales lefty Gage Chandley had a fantastic night. He tied a season and career-high with 13 strikeouts while walking just one batter in 5.2 innings against the Blue Streaks.
Chandley said he had really good command of his pitches, able to locate his two-seam fastball and had the curveball working early. He said having that kind of control over his curveball early on gave him a lot of confidence. He had the utmost respect for the Sebring lineup.
“I came into it feeling confident,” he said. “I knew I had to throw around the batters because they’re a good team. You can’t just throw them right down the middle so you got to work around them.”
Parker Brown then relieved him. Sebring roughed him up back in March for six runs, four earned in five innings with two home runs and a double off him. The Blue Streaks could not touch him on Thursday as he posted 3.1 hitless innings with 5 strikeouts.
DeWitt said sometimes you just have to tip your hat to a guy. Wilmoth credited his reliever for hitting spots and mixing up speeds against a team Brown knew would be a challenge to face.
From the 6th inning until that bottom of the ninth, both teams allowed no hits and walked just one opposing batter. Those walks were the only baserunners for either side until the Highlanders’ one-out single. Both squads combined for 29 punchouts in 8.2 innings.
Both coaches agreed the game showcased the talent in their respective region. DeWitt said anyone can get the W on any day.
And it’s only the beginning as Sebring will host the Zephyrhills Bulldogs in Class 5A-Region 2 tournament on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The team will need to lock in because its goals are still within reach. DeWitt said no way does Thursday’s result define the quality of this Blue Streaks team.