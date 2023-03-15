SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks baseball team defeated the Manatee Hurricanes (3-5) 7-1 on Monday night at Firemen’s Memorial Field in Sebring to remain undefeated for the season at 9-0.
Sebring starter Rhett Vaughn worked himself out of the first three innings of the game in which Manatee had runners in scoring position.
Manatee had a runner at second with two outs after Tripp Helgeson doubled into left-center and did not score.
The Hurricanes loaded the bases in the second inning with two outs and in the third inning they had runners on the corners with two outs, both times they were not able to score,
Sebring, silent in the first inning, scraped out a run in the bottom of the second inning, loading the bases with one out on three walks. Cole Travers beat out an infield single to third that drove in one run and kept the bases loaded with one out. A foul ball popup to third and a groundball to third ended the second with Sebring leading 1-0.
The Blue Streaks did not have to work as hard for their run in the third inning as Rhett Vaughn crushed a solo homerun over the left field fence that gave Sebring a 2-0 lead after three innings.
Both teams tossed goose eggs in the fourth with Sebring producing a tailor made double play to end the inning with Beny Bikar Jr fielding the ball near second base, getting the unassisted out at second and throwing to first to negate the Hurricanes’ leadoff single.
Sebring added another run in the bottom of the fifth, driven in by Rhett Vaughn, but not as dramatic as earlier as Beny Bikar Jr scored on Vaughn’s groundball to second that turned into 4-6-3 double play that also gave the Blue Streaks a 3-0 lead after five innings.
With Vaughn reaching his pitch count, Dalton Todd came in and pitched the final two innings in relief, giving up one run on two hits and striking out the final three batters of the game.
With the score 3-1, Sebring took advantage of two Manatee errors in the bottom of the sixth and singles by Cole Travers and Dalton Todd that each drove in a pair of runs to make the final score 7-1.
Rhett Vaughn earned the win with five innings pitched, giving up no runs and three hits, no walks and striking out eight.
Sebring will host the Island Coast Gators (6-2) on Tuesday, March 21 with a 7 p.m. start time.