SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks baseball team defeated the Manatee Hurricanes (3-5) 7-1 on Monday night at Firemen’s Memorial Field in Sebring to remain undefeated for the season at 9-0.

Sebring starter Rhett Vaughn worked himself out of the first three innings of the game in which Manatee had runners in scoring position.

