Tonight the Sebring Blue Streaks (8-3) will compete in the Class 5A FHSAA Football Regional Championship. Sebring is on the road to take on the Clearwater Tornadoes (11-1). This is the farthest the Blue Streaks have ever advanced in school history.
“Practice went well,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “It was kind of different with it being Thanksgiving week. We have a few kids out, but for the most part the parents understand and their kids were there. A few will be missing the game as well, but it is what it is. I think the kids are confident but not over confident. I think they truly believe what we have been telling them and they are a good football team. We played a tough schedule for a reason, so we could prepare for this.”
The Tornadoes are led by Aidan MacLean who passed for 2,655 yards for 41 touchdowns. Efrem Only made 156 carries for 1,112 rushing yards and made 14 touchdowns for Clearwater while Censere Lee made 53 receptions for 1,188 yards and 21 touchdowns.
“Clearwater is a good football team and that is why they are still playing,” Scott explained. “They fly around of defense and offensively they score a lot of points. We have to stop them all. It is going to be a good game.”
The Streaks averaged 29 points per game and allowed 14.4 points. Travis Kerney led Sebring’s rushing attack with 1,001 yards and 12 TDs, while quarterback Cameron Kimbrell threw for 1,077 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Make the drive to Clearwater tonight to cheer on the Sebring Blue Streaks as they make history. The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“I hope people will come over and check us out,” Scott said. “We hope the faithful ones will come and we will put on a good show.”