SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks (17-4) captured the Class 4A-District 7 Championship on Thursday night in straight sets against the DeSoto Bulldogs (12-14); 25-18, 25-17 and 25-17 to avenge an earlier season loss and to remain unbeaten at home this season (8-0).
In the first matchup between the two teams in DeSoto, Sebring held a 2-0 game advantage before DeSoto rallied to win the final three games to win 3-2. The second match was cancelled due to Covid.
“We did not have the best defense when we played them the last time” said Sebring Coach Chrissy Cecil. “We came out flat, so we concentrated on our defensive positions and coverage the last four practices in preparation for this match.”
“Our defense was on point,” added Cecil. “We know we have a great offense, but our defense was struggling and tonight they were terrific.”
Despite the records, DeSoto looked poised to repeat beating Sebring as they did earlier in the season, as they held leads of 8-5 and 12-7 in the first game. Then DeSoto became plagued with unforced errors and mishits that allowed Sebring to string together eight straight points to take a 15-12 lead.
With the score 15-13 in Sebring’s favor, Ashley Bible scored on a kill shot and an ace and Allison Pate added two kill shots and a block for a point as Sebring’s lead widened to eight at 22-14.
Sebring closed the first game out with a game winning tap over by Bible to give the Blue Streaks a set one 25-18 win.
In the second set, the two teams were tied at seven with Sebring looking to take a lead. Two call within a few points that were originally in Sebring’s favor, then reversed found the Blue Streaks trailing by two at 10-8.
The Blue Streaks answered with a kill shot by Bible to make the score 10-9 and later Bible scored to tie the game at 12. Later tied at 14, Sebring strung together another eight point run highlighted with kill shots by Pate, Xiana Vilian and Katie Scott as the Blue Streaks lead swelled to 22-14.
A few points later, Scott scored the set winner with a block to make the final score 25-17 to give Sebring a 2-0 lead.
“In a couple of games this years,” noted Cecil “we had calls go against us that we did not agree with and it would take us out of our game, so we wanted to be mentally tough, no matter what was called, we were going to play our game.”
Set 3 resembled the first two with both teams tied at 5 before Sebring went on a seven point run to take a 12-5 lead. Though the Bulldogs battled and cut Sebring’s lead to three, 18-15, there would be no repeat of their first matchup as Sebring padded their lead to nine at 24-15 before winning the third set 25-17 and the match 3-0.
“Super proud of the girls,” said Cecil. “We play again next week, here, I believe we are top seed, but at this moment we do not know who.”
At this time is is no update to opponent and location for Regionals.