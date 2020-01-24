The Avon Park Red Devils, Sebring Blue Streaks and Lake Placid Green Dragons participated in the Class 1A-District 15 Championship on Wednesday. The Blue Streaks placed first overall. The top six competitors from each weight division advanced to the Regional competition.
“The district meet went really well,” said Sebring Coach Steve Berry. “I am extremely proud of these young ladies getting first. It has been two years since we have won the district. A lot of times senior girls have a lot of stuff to do, opportunities to work and some take classes so we tend to lose some. These girls have stuck with it and have been very successful with a record of 25-1 this season.”
In the 101-weight class Frostproof’s Tayler Barberree placed first with a bench of 80-pounds and a clean-and-jerk of 95 for a total of 175. Sebring’s Crystal Mendoza claimed second with a bench of 80 and clean-and-jerk of 90, totaling 170. In third place was Lake Placid’s Mallory McNally with a bench of 65, a clean-and-jerk of 85 for a total of 150.
Frostproof also claimed first in the 110-weight class with Chloe Martinez getting a total of 235. In close second was Sebring’s McKenna Kimbrell who benched 105 and clean-and-jerked 120 for a total of 225. Avon Park’s Ma’Angelica Bautista placed third with a bench of 120, a 105 clean-and-jerk for a total of 225. Also heading to regionals is Sebring’s Maci Leaphart with a total of 190 and Lake Placid’s Nicole Beard with 170.
Placing second in the 119-weight division was Sebring’s Nylla Wilder with a total of 250. Lake Placid’s Alanah Hills (total of 210) and Chiara Chillemi (200) placed fourth and fifth respectively, qualifying them for the Regional Championship. Sebring’s Kinsley White also qualified with a 190 total.
Carly Webb qualified in the 129-weight class for the Blue Streaks with a total of 240.
Placing first in the 139-weight division was Sebring’s Keelan Bevis with an impressive bench of 130 and a clean-and-jerk of 135 for a total of 265. Courtney Webb also qualified with a total of 220.
The Blue Streaks also placed first in the 154-weight division with Hannah Edwards benching 130 and clean-and-jerking 150 for a total of 280. Jacee Turner of Sebring also qualified with a total of 255 and Lake Placid’s Angelina Rose with 195.
In the 169-weight class the Blue Streaks’ Adrianna DuBois (265) placed third and Hannah Berry (265) placed fourth. Lake Placid’s Aniyah Hills (260) placed sixth and will advance to Regionals.
Lake Placid’s Tracie Capalbo came in second in the 183-weight division with a total of 235. Lilly Canevari (175) placed fifth.
“We did well with 10 of our 15 girls advancing to Regionals,” said Lake Placid Coach Donald Ridgeway. “We had a little bit all across the board. The girls did really well. We have been talking about it all year long how every meet is about personal best and doing a little bit better each time. That is what they did and kept working.
“We are working hard in the weight room with a couple more practices this week and then a couple next week before the Regional Competition. I told them ‘yesterday’s meet is gone, now we are moving on to the next day’. We are emphasizing and preaching that sports are mostly mental and they have to remember that.”
The Red Devils claimed first in the 199-weight class with Simanthe Watson benching 150 and clean-and-jerking 150 for an outstanding total of 300. Kaylee Underwood of Lake Placid also qualified for Regionals with a total of 170.
“I pretty much knew which girls would place at Districts,” said Avon Park Coach Pakitta Wells-Felix. “We weren’t sure where Radeejah Williams would place in the unlimited weight class but she ended up getting third. I am very proud of all the ladies who advanced. I had three out of seven qualify for Regionals. We are practicing on their weak points and try to increase in the bench and clean- and-jerk.”
The Blue Streaks placed first in the unlimited weight class with Khalise Defratas benching 140 and clean-and-jerking 140 for a total of 280. Radeejah Williams of Avon Park placed third with a total of 260, Sebring’s Jada Chavez placed fifth with 240 and Lake Placid’s Eden Francios got a total of 215 placing her in sixth.
“Khalise Defratas is a first-time lifter for us and won the unlimited weight class, Hannah Edwards has been a good lifter for several years and won the 154 weight class and Keelan Bevis won in the 139-weight class,” said Berry. “Fourteen of our 16 girls are advancing to Regionals. We are concentrating on some technique things and making some adjustments. We are doing lower repetitions with higher weights.”
The top six competitors from each weight division will advance to the Regional Competition that will take place Wednesday in Frostproof.