LAKE WALES — Friday night’s Class 5A-District 7 Championship game was a nail-biter as the Sebring Blue Streaks went head-to-head with the Auburndale Bloodhounds. The Blue Streaks brought home the Championship Trophy after defeating the Bloodhounds, 67-59.
“It was not the best play tonight but we were fortunate to get the win,” said Sebring Coach Princeton Harris. “I am really proud of these guys. We faced a tough schedule to get to this point so now we just have to keep playing. It is win or go home so we have to keep playing tough. They all did a great job and it was a team effort. We are happy to come out of here with a win and to be able to host on Thursday night.”
In the first period the Blue Streaks outscored the Hounds. Sebring’s Alvin Tumblin, Eric Brown and Ryan Brown each made a bucket. Mike Sholtz went 2-for-2 at the free throw line and made a layup at the buzzer. Auburndales’ Cameron Laguerre led his team with a layup and a 3-pointer. Sebring had a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Sebring and Auburndale were neck-and-neck in the second period. Tumblin led the Blue Streaks by going 2-for-2 at the line and making a bucket to put Sebring up 16-13. The Hounds made a layup by Dorian Allen who was fouled making it a three-point play to tie the game at 16.
Tumblin charged down the court and dunked the ball reclaiming the lead for Sebring. Eric Brown made a layup but was fouled and sank his free throw putting Sebring up 21-18. The Blue Streaks had a technical foul called on them sending Auburndale to the line where Allen made both baskets bringing the score to 21-19. Sebring’s Eric Brown took a shot that Tumblin tipped in. Kevion Hester netted a pair of free throws giving the Blue Streaks a slight 25-24 lead at halftime.
“I think it was a good game,” said Eric Brown. “We came out here and fought all four quarters and I am really proud of my boys tonight. I am really proud that we got a District win for my boy Mike (Sholtz). This is his first district win. It felt great to be able to do that. It is a great feeling being able to bring home the trophy to Sebring, to have something to show for all the hard work we put in as a team and as a family. I can’t even put into words how proud I am of this team.”
The Hounds pulled ahead in the third quarter after being led by Allen with two 3-pointers and a couple of free throws. Sebring spent a lot of time at the line sinking seven out of eight shots. Eric Brown and Tumblin each made layups for the Blue Streaks. As time ran out in the third period Sholtz charged down court for a layup bring the score to 43-41 with the Hounds in the lead.
The Blue Streaks pulled ahead in the fourth period. Tumblin, Will DeSources and Hester each made a layup for Sebring. Tumblin added a pair of free throws to put Sebring up 52-46. The Hounds rallied to tie the game at 52. Sholtz charged down the court for a basket and Eric Brown tipped in the ball pushing Sebring into a 56-52 lead. The remainder of the game was spent at the line with the Blue Streaks making eight free throws. Sebring held on to defeat Auburndale with a final score of 67-59.
“I was a little frustrated with myself tonight,” added Eric Brown. “I felt like there were some spots that I should have done better but we have another game Thursday where I will work through those things. We are going to get to work, buy into the system and listen to Coach P, we will do okay. This is my senior year and it kind of puts a burden on you in games because you feel like every possession could be your last. It opens your eyes to what a blessing it is to be on the court. I have a couple colleges looking at me for football and basketball.”
Auburndale was led by Allen with 25 points and Laguerre 13 points.
Tumblin led the Blue Streaks with 18 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks and two assists. Sholtz had 16 points, five steals, four rebounds and two assists. Eric Brown contributed 14 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists.
“We have to go back to work,” said Harris. “Auburndale did somethings that we will be facing the rest of the way out and that is covering Alvin (Tumblin), everyone knows he is a scorer, a leaper so they will put their best defender on him trying to keep him from getting the ball. We have to do a better job of executing our offense and being able to talk on defense because we did not do a good job defensively. It was a lot closer than I wanted. We are going to work hard to get ready and focus.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks will host a Class 5A-Region 2 match on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Blue Streaks’ opponent is unknown as of press time.