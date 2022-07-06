SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks are the top T-ball team in the state of Florida.
Sebring T-ball All-Stars defeated North Lakeland 32-19 in a winner-take-all contest Monday evening for the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament championship. It capped off a 5-1 run through the bracket for Sebring.
After their walk-off win against Bartow on Saturday, the Blue Streaks came back Sunday for a showdown with District 8 champion Okeechobee. Sebring took a commanding lead over the Brahmans in the first two innings with 10 combined runs while holding Okeechobee to just three.
Then the Blue Streaks blew it open with a 12-6 lead as they batted around in the fourth and fifth to outscore Okeechobee 16-10 for a run-rule win.
It matched them up with North Lakeland at 3 p.m. that afternoon in the squads’ first contest. It was closely contested as a late-inning rally and some outstanding defense to kill North Lakeland rallies helped Sebring escape with a 26-25 win.
After another incredibly close game against Bartow, the Blue Streaks were one win away from a title with a rematch against North Lakeland on deck.
And their opponents took full advantage of the second chance. North Lakeland barreled almost every ball it got as it trounced Sebring 30-9 in just four innings. If the Blue Streaks wanted to be state champions, they’d have to take its three-hour break before the final game to refocus.
They showed their focus right out of the gate as they rattled off 13 runs in the first two innings. Through the first 1.5, Sebring led 15-2. But it wouldn’t be that easy for Sebring.
North Lakeland came back in the second with an eight-run frame as it batted around to close the gap to 13-10.
Tucker Gilliard and Nahed Fernandez started the third inning with back-to-back singles and gave Sebring runners on second and third. An error plated both runners. An RBI groundout from Manny Perez added another one.
As the lineup turned over, Sebring recorded five straight hits from Amos and Cylas Moesching, Royce Feliciano, Kamden Vazquez and Rhett Hill to take a 20-10 lead. And a great inning defensively held North Lakeland to one run and kept the sizable advantage intact.
Sebring stayed hot in the fourth with a seven-run inning. Another hit parade this time featuring Brackston Loftis, Gilliard, Fernandez, Brynn Gunter and the Moeschings made it 27-11. North Lakeland would get a little over half of that back in the bottom of the inning. An outstanding play by first baseman Cylas Moesching on a leaping grab on a line drive to end the inning kept that rally from going any farther.
Sebring added to its lead one last time in the fifth with five runs coming across the plate. But North Lakeland wouldn’t go down without a fight.
A leadoff inside-the-parker made it 32-16. After a pop-up to the pitcher, North Lakeland scored two more runs thanks to a double, triple and a sacrifice fly. A double and a single made it 32-19. But the run ended as North Lakeland’s three-hole hitter Luke Denty popped out to Cylas Moesching to end the game.
The parents, coaches and players screamed with excitement as the Blue Streaks earned themselves the top spot in the state of Florida among Dixie Youth’s T-ball teams. After postgame high fives, the players and coaches dogpiled in short right field.