SEBRING — After 21 long years the Sebring Blue Streaks are headed to the Class 5A Final Four after defeating the Jones (Orlando) Tigers in the Region 2 Championship Friday night. With a near capacity crowd cheering on Sebring, the Blue Streaks edged the Tigers 56-51.
“It was a hell of a job,” said Sebring Coach Princeton Harris. “I am overly excited for these guys. They have played hard, continued to play hard and continued to work hard. Now here we are in the State Final Four. It was a great team effort. They came in focused and ready to play and I am just very proud of them. The last time Sebring won the Regional Championship was 1999 when Coach Eric Zwayer played. We are just so proud of these guys and their accomplishment. I’m just overjoyed right now. I was thinking to myself ‘this is really happening, we are going to win.’ This is our third trip to the Regional Finals and we finally did it.”
In the first period the Blue Streaks and Tigers were evenly matched. Sebring struck first with Alvin Tumblin making a jump shot in the first 10 seconds of the game. Jones answered with a 3-pointer by Anthony Henson. Mike Sholtz added a pair of layups to reclaim a 6-3 lead for Sebring and Eric Brown sank a jump shot putting Sebring up but Jones tied the game at 8. Eric Brown led Sebring with nine blocks, five assists and 17 rebounds for the night. Sholtz added two more jump shots and Kevion Hester made a bucket while Tavion Coston netted a 3-pointer for the Blue Streaks. At the end of the first period the score was tied at 17.
“We went out did our job, played as hard as we could and came out with the W,” said Alvin Tumblin. “I am very proud because we put all the hard work in our previous games. We grew throughout the season as a team. I was able to get 1,000 points this season and it was awesome. I want to make it to 2,000 by the end of my senior year. I felt pretty good tonight. I did get into foul trouble in the first quarter but came back the second half to help my team win. This is not just a team, they are my brothers. We are going to work out and get ready for the Final Four. “
Jones pulled ahead in the second quarter. Sebring was led by Sholtz who started the period with a pair of shots. Sholtz made a team high 19 points for the night, contributed six assists and four rebounds. Hester, Eric Brown, Ryan Brown and Coston each added a basket while Will Desources sank a 3-pointer for the Blue Streaks. The Tigers pulled ahead with Omari Jordan making a layup, a 3-pointer and three free throws. Henson added four shots for Jones and Dalvin Leggett added a bucket pushing the Tigers into a 35-32 lead at halftime.
In the third period Jones maintained their slight lead. Tumblin dropped in a pair of baskets for the Blue Streaks and the Tigers’ Henson made a layup making the score 37-36. Sebring pulled ahead with a shot by Desources but Jones quickly regained control with a 3-pointer and a layup by Henson bringing the score to 42-38. Eric Brown made a free throw and the Tigers added another bucket. As time ran out in the third Tumblin slam dunked the ball cutting the deficit to 44-41.
The Blue Streaks rallied in the fourth quarter. Sebring went on nine-point run with Ryan Brown netting a jump shot, Tumblin went 2-for-2 at the line, Sholtz sank a 3-pointer and Eric Brown tipped in the ball rocketing Sebring into a 50-45 lead. The Tigers narrowed the deficit to 50-48 but Sebring expanded their lead with less a minute left in the game. Desources made an easy layup and a hush came across the crowd as Eric Brown was sent to the line with :32.3 left in the game where he made both shots. With only 1.2 seconds left in the game Eric Brown was sent to the line and once again the crowd went silent. Eric Brown sank both shots clinching the Class 5A-Region 2 Championship for the Blue Streaks with a final score of 56-51.
The Sebring Blue Streaks hoisted the Regional Championship trophy for the first time in 21 years and are headed to the Final Four that will be held at the R.P. Funding Center in Lakeland on Thursday with tip-off set for 2 p.m.
“I told them to leave it on the court tonight and that is exactly what they did tonight,” said Harris. “We are going to enjoy this tonight have a celebration party then get back to work. It was a total team effort. You can’t ask for better play. This was our goal from the beginning and we have accomplished it, now we are going to go and finish the play.”