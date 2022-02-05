SEBRING — Signing a college scholarship is an enormous commitment that allows the student-athlete to continue to play the sport they love while getting an education. For Ashley Bible it was a much bigger commitment. Ashley not only signed a scholarship to continue her volleyball career but she signed to join the United States Air Force as she will attend the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
It was a year-long process to accepted to the Air Force Academy. Ashley will play for the Falcons who are a NCAA Division I team but Ashley will have to go through basic training before even stepping foot onto the volleyball court. She was a four-year varsity player for the Sebring Blue Streaks at the outside hitter position. Ashley accumulated 827 kills, 624 digs, 159 aces, 66 blocks and a .194 hitting percentage.
“I am very excited to be able to keep my volleyball career going and to go to the Air Force Academy,” said Ashley Bible. “It means a lot to me, I’m excited to go be in the military and I will get a great education too. I had several schools looking at me and I cut it down to my final three. I chose the Air Force Academy because I really like the atmosphere when I went there. I love the coaches and the team, it just means more than any other college. The campus is so pretty and is located in the middle of the mountains. All the people are super nice and welcoming.”
Ashley has had a lot of support along the way.
“My parents have definitely been my biggest support through all of this, especially my mom,” explained Ashley. “I drive four hours round trip to play volleyball at least three times a week and she always takes me. It has been a huge help to get me here. My parents and my grandparents have always supported me throughout my volleyball career.”
When it comes to leaving home, Ashley has mixed emotions.
“I am a little nervous about moving so far away from home but I am really excited to go,” said Ashley. “I have never left for this long and it is a little intimidating. I have to report June 23. I will have to go through basic training when I first get there for six weeks and then after that I will start volleyball and then school.”
The Bibles were beaming with pride as they watched Ashley sign to not only get an education, play the sport she loves but also to serve in the military.
“I am very proud and excited,” said Ashley’s father, Andrew Bible. “This is more than a volleyball career it was a path to a career. Volleyball is what opened that door but it is so much more than that. I told Ashley it was her decision and that it was more than just playing volleyball or going to college, it is the military part of it. It was a decision she had to make and she takes that very seriously and ultimately understands that is what she is there for. I told her it is going to be rigorous, she is going to a school that is comparable to an Ivy League school, you’re playing Division I volleyball and you have military responsibilities, duties and training. I believe wholeheartedly that God put her there for a reason. In order to succeed she is going to have to continue to work hard like she has done. She will continue to work hard and use the gifts that God has given her and she will do fine.”
The process of getting accepted at the Academy was quite extensive.
“It has been over a year process,” explained Andrew Bible. “She managed the whole process which is a rigorous process. She is not signing a letter of intent today, she has been accepted and went through a nomination process with a Representative or Congressman and we appreciate Rep. (Greg) Steube and his team. She got her appointment a couple of weeks ago and she had to go through a medical review, academic reviews and everything else. It was definitely a rigorous process but she took a hold of it and stayed on top of it. She will be the first member of our immediate family to have served in the military, I think that is the thing that makes me the most proud.”
The Bible family is excited for Ashley to take the next step her in journey.
“She is the last one of four, so we have been through this before, I am excited for her,” added Andrew Bible. “I will definitely miss her and the times we have had, especially since she was kind of the only child this year. I think she is ready to leave and ready to move on to the next chapter of her life.”
Sebring Coach Christy Cecil is losing a great leader on and off the court.
“Ashley leads with her play so she is very encouraging to her team but her leadership is through what she does on the court,” said Coach Christy Cecil. “She leads with confidence and the girls know they can trust her and that is really invaluable. She is a multi-sport athlete so she brings that to the table as well. She is easy to coach and is very coach-able. She is a great girl and comes from a great family. We are really proud of her. She is a hard worker, we know that, she has a high GPA so I think she will just really blossom there, she hasn’t reached her peak. I think she will get there and excel. I am super proud of her.
The Blue Streaks will have big shoes to fill next season.
“We knew from the beginning of the season that she would play D-1, she verbally committed pretty early,” explained Cecil. “All season with our student section it was ‘Sir, yes Sir’ and Air Force all the way. We knew all season and this is the culmination of that. I am excited for her because I understand the financial relief that scholarships bring and to be able to go to school, play the sport you love and to serve our country, she has the best of everything. I am very proud of her and happy for her family, know she is where she wants to be. She will absolutely be hard to replace but we are excited for next season. We have some girls coming up that are juniors this year so next year we will have lots of seniors. We are going to build and hopefully they can retain some of what they learned from Ashley Bible.”
Ashley is very thankful to everyone that has helped her along the way.
“I want to thank my family, friends and everyone that showed up today,” added Ashley. “Everyone has helped me along the way. I am ready to leave and I’m excited.”