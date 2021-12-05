MERRITT ISLAND — With a packed O-Dome Stadium, the Sebring Blue Streaks went head-to-head with the Merritt Island Mustangs in the Class 5A state semifinals. After a fast-paced, hard-fought battle the first-seeded Mustangs kicked a last minute field goal to surpass the fourth seeded Blue Streaks. With only :42 seconds left to answer the Blue Streaks fell to Merritt Island, 12-10.
“God is good,” stated Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “We lost but God brought us this far, it hurts but I know He has something bigger behind this so I have to remember that. I am proud of our players for making it this far and I’m proud of the way they fought tonight.”
The Blue Streaks came out strong in the first quarter. Merritt Island punted putting Sebring on the Mustang’s 47-yard line. The Blue Streaks’ quarterback, Cam Kimbrell, made a pair of hand-offs to Ke’Varreis White and Travis Kerney that moved Sebring up to the Mustang 26. A flag against Merritt Island for face mask inched the Blue Streaks up to the Mustang 13. Kimbrell handed the ball to Kerney who burst through the Merritt Island defense and into the end zone for a touchdown. Jean Carlos Sanchez made the point after giving Sebring a 7-0 lead with 8:24 left in the first.
With 2:26 left in the first the Mustangs tried for a 54-yard field goal that came up short and at the end of the first Sebring held the lead, 7-0.
As the second quarter started Merritt Island’s quarterback, Brady Denaburg, went for a pass but Sebring’s Eli Bertrand intercepted on the Blue Streaks 30-yard line. The Blue Streaks made a seven-play drive but were unable to capitalize on the interception.
As time was winding down in the first half, Merritt Island’s Julius Bennett intercepted a Blue Streaks pass on Sebring’s 22. Denaburg passed 16 yards to Dallas Donahue who was in the end zone and with the point after the Mustangs tied the game at 7-7 going into halftime.
On Sebring’s first drive after the break, White returned the ball from the Sebring 1-yard line to the 25. The Blue Streaks made several hand offs to Frederick Hankerson, White and Kerney. A quarterback keep and a couple more hand offs put the Blue Streaks on the Mustang 28. The Blue Streaks sent in Sanchez who rocketed the ball through the uprights to reclaim the lead for Sebring with a score of 10-7.
Hankerson rushed for a team high 59 yards, Kerney contributed 51 and White added 16 yards. Kimbrell rushed for 29 yards, passed for 43 and completed six of 15 passes and allowed one interception.
With :49 seconds left in the third the Blue Streaks went to punt but a high snap resulted in a safety and the Mustangs narrowed the deficit to 10-9.
Merritt Islands’ quarterback was sacked by Josiah Taylor and Eli Bertrand on the Mustangs first play of the fourth quarter, then again on the second drive by Taylor.
The Mustangs rallied late in the fourth quarter. Merritt Island worked their way up to the Blue Streaks’ 33 when a flag for a false start pushed the Mustangs back to the 38. The Mustangs were able to push their way to 26 when a flag was called for delay of game but that flag was called off due to Merritt Island apparently calling timeout before the flag. The Mustangs’ Denaburg kicked a field goal which put Merritt Island up 12-10 with :42 seconds left in the game.
The Blue Streaks had less than a minute to score and gave it their all. From the Sebring 15 yard line Kimbrell launched the ball down field to Jamesley Paul who made the catch on the Merritt Island 45 but was out of bounds. Merritt Island took over on downs and took a knee to bring the Blue Streaks season to a heartbreaking end.
“They lost to a good football team but we are better,” Scott said. “We are better, we just didn’t get it done. We didn’t enough plays and they got the ones they needed to get. I know this hurts but I trust God. This team has done a lot, we did a lot together and we will finish this together. This hurts and we are going to hurt together. We will wake up tomorrow and figure it out from here. I appreciate all the fans that made it out and I’m just sorry we didn’t get it done.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks’ historical season may be over but the team will forever be remembered as the first Sebring team to win the district Championship, regional championship and to make it to the final four state semifinals. The Blue Streaks worked hard, never gave up and made their county proud.