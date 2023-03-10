SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Baseball team (7-0) extended their win streak to start the season to seven in dramatic fashion with a bottom of the seventh rally to beat county rival, the Avon Park Red Devils (3-3), 5-4 at Firemen’s Field in Sebring on Tuesday night.
With a starting pitching matchup between Sebring’s Rhett Vaughn and Avon Park’s Bradley Benton, the contest proved to exceed the expectations of the long time rivalry.
Vaughn put the Red Devils down in order the first two innings, Benton got touched up in the first inning as he gave up a leadoff single to Beny Bikar Jr.
Benton nearly got out of the inning unmarked until Clayton Evans hit a two out double into right-center field to drive in Bikar and give the Blue Streaks a 1-0 lead.
Avon Park tied the game in the top of the third. With one out, KJ Massey reached on a walk and later scored on a single by Giovanni Perez to tie the game at one.
Sebring answered in the bottom of the second with Chase Vaughn singling in Bikar to put the Blue Streaks back on top after three innings, 2-1.
The Blue Streaks added a run in the bottom of the fourth as Dalton Percy reached second base on a strikeout as the ball got passed the Red Devil catcher to the backstop, which would have been the second out of the inning, now still at one.
Benton struck out the next batter for out number two before Cole Travers singled into left field to drive in Percy to extend Sebring’s lead after four innings to two runs, 3-1.
Avon Park tied the game in the top of the fifth inning, scoring twice without obtaining a base hit. Two hit batters and a fielder’s choice play at second on a sacrifice bunt attempt that failed to get the out loaded the bases with no outs.
A passed ball brought in one run and a groundball to short by Jalan Gordon scored a second run as the Red Devils tied the game at three after five innings.
The Red Devils took their first lead of the game in the top of the seventh. Giovanni Perez hit a one out double into left-center field and later scored on a two out single by Jalan Gordon to give the Red Devils a 4-3 lead.
Then the bottom of the seventh, Beny Bikar Jr starts the inning reaching on an error and advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt by Chase Vaughn. Rhett Vaughn doubled in Bikar to tie the game at four and later reached third on a flyball to center by Clayton Evans for the second out.
Freddie Perez ended the game with a hard line shot down the left field line to drive in Rhett Vaughn to give Sebring a 5-4 win.
Avon Park was away in Lake Placid on Thursday with result unavailable as of press time. The Red Devils will host the Clewiston Tigers on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Sebring played Clewiston on Thursday with results unavailable as of press time. The Blue Streaks will participate in a tournament on Monday and Tuesday in the Bradeton/Sarasota playing Manatee on Monday and Riverview Sarasota on Tuesday.