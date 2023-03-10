SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Baseball team (7-0) extended their win streak to start the season to seven in dramatic fashion with a bottom of the seventh rally to beat county rival, the Avon Park Red Devils (3-3), 5-4 at Firemen’s Field in Sebring on Tuesday night.

With a starting pitching matchup between Sebring’s Rhett Vaughn and Avon Park’s Bradley Benton, the contest proved to exceed the expectations of the long time rivalry.

Recommended for you