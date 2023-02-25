AVON PARK – For seven innings, the Sebring Blue Streaks and the Lake Placid Green Dragons behind the pitching of Trevor Carter and Owen Phypers respectively, put on a clinic at the Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament in Avon Park as the two battled to a 2-2 tie after regulation before Sebring won in the eighth inning 7-3 to start the season with their third win in a row.

Beny Bikar Jr led off the game with a double into right field and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Chase Vaughn to give Sebring a 1-0 lead.

