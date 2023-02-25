AVON PARK – For seven innings, the Sebring Blue Streaks and the Lake Placid Green Dragons behind the pitching of Trevor Carter and Owen Phypers respectively, put on a clinic at the Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament in Avon Park as the two battled to a 2-2 tie after regulation before Sebring won in the eighth inning 7-3 to start the season with their third win in a row.
Beny Bikar Jr led off the game with a double into right field and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Chase Vaughn to give Sebring a 1-0 lead.
Lake Placid responded in the bottom of the first as Eli Ming led off with a walk and worked his way to third before scoring on a sacrifice by Donovan Lusby to tie the game at one after the first inning.
Both teams went scoreless in second and third innings before Lake Placid scored in the bottom of the fourth. Brian Osceola led off with a single into left field, stole second and third base before reaching home on a double by Michael Hough as the Green Dragons took a 2-1 lead after four innings.
Sebring answered in the top of the fifth, capitalizing on a couple of Lake Placid mistakes. The first came on a error on the shortstop that allowed Sebring’s leadoff batter, Rafael A. Cartagena to reach base. Cartagena stole second and reached third on a throwing error before scoring on a groundball to short by Dalton Todd to tie the game at two.
The score would remain the same as Sebring’s Carter pitched six complete innings, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out eight. Bikar pitched the seventh inning for the Blue Streaks. Phypers pitched all seven innings, giving up six hits and two runs and striking out eight for Lake Placid.
The Green Dragons changed pitchers to start the top of the eighth and it started well as they had two out and a runner at third for Sebring.
An intentional walk to Clayton Evans to put runners on the corners quickly became just a runner at third as a wild pitch brought in one run and allowed Evans to advance to third.
A walk to Freddie Perez went to a double steal attempt with Evans scoring to make the score 4-2 and Perez advanced to third.
No fancy plays were needed for Perez to score as Dalton Perry crushed a homerun just left of the center field fence to increase Sebring’s lead to four runs, 6-2.
The Blue Streaks added one more run to take a 7-2 lead.
Lake Placid added a run in the bottom of the eighth to make the final score 7-3.
Sebring will try to extended their winning streak to four on Tuesday at home against the Hardee Wildcats at 7 p.m.
Lake Placid played Avon Park on Friday night with results unavailable as of press time. The Green Dragons will host the DeSoto Bulldogs on Monday at 7 p.m.