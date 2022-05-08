SEBRING – A dream came true for Sebring’s Nic Young on Friday as he signed a full ride scholarship to Long Island University. Young was a four-year starter for the Sebring Blue Streaks who made it to the Final Four this past season.
The Long Island University Sharks are a part of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision level. The Sharks are members of the Northeast Conference.
“I’m so excited and it really is a dream come true,” said Nic Young. “I’ve been playing since I was little and it was always a goal to get college paid for and now, I’m here. All I can do is put my head down and grind, make sure I finish out the school year strong and get ready for New York.”
Nic had a few schools interested in him but he knew Long Island University was the perfect fit.
“I had three schools that were in big consideration but LIU was by far the most beneficial one to go to, a full ride and it was a no-brainer,” explained Nic. “As soon as I heard the offer, I knew I wanted to go for a visit. As soon as they got me up there, I fell in love with the school. I’m excited to get started this summer. The campus tour was honestly crazy, it was a new city, a new place and I’ve never left the state so having that experience was different. I’m blessed to have all of this come to me. The campus is beautiful, the facilities were top of the line and it isn’t going to get much better than that. I’m excited to see what the facilities can do for me and see how I can take my game to the next level.”
Nic’s mom, Amanda Young, was beaming with pride as she watched Nic sign with Long Island University.
“I think Nic is the most genuine person I know,” said Amanda Young. “He loves everybody, he doesn’t have any favorites, he isn’t stereotypical, he doesn’t set himself above anybody, he is humble, he is loving and all-around the best person I know. It’s ridiculous how proud I am, you can’t put that into words. We were walking through the campus and he said to me ‘Mom, it’s like I’m waiting for someone to wake me up out of a dream’ so for him to have everything he wants and almost like its wrapped up in a shiny package with a silver bow, it couldn’t have come any better.”
Coach LaVaar Scott is always proud when his players get to advance to the next level and especially when it is a full-ride Division I scholarship.
“Nic has always been loyal and committed,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “He has always had a commitment to his coaches, team and himself. I think once he gets there and in that family he will be committed, loyal and determined to do what he needs to be a part of it. He needs to get a lot bigger, stronger and faster. He knows what he needs to do physically with his body. He is kind of a project for them and he will have to work for sure. I’m always proud, I’m proud of these kids when they come, put in the work and do their best in this program. We tell them at the end of the day, there will be an opportunity somewhere. I don’t care if its Alaska, I’m going to work my behind off to get them a scholarship but they have to do their part, in the classroom, weight room and field.”
At one-point Nic contemplated not going to college but this offer from Long Island University came as a surprise blessing.
“When we were going through schools Nic said ‘I just won’t go to college because I don’t want to be a financial burden to you’ and I told him that’s not his job to worry about that, that we would figure out a way for him to go to school where he wanted to and then out of nowhere this came. It was like from Heaven above and just perfect,” explained Amanda. “Perfect for him, perfect school, perfect coach, perfect environment and just couldn’t have been a better fit and for it to be a full ride, all expenses paid. It’s almost like it’s not real and we are waiting to wake up from this dream.”
Nic’s family knows he has what it takes to succeed in college.
“Once he is there he will have to buckle down, be dedicated and keep his mind on his studies,” Amanda said. “He will have to be responsible. He will be next to city life and that will be different for this country boy so he will have to stay committed and focused. I believe he will do it, it will be an adjustment because it will be his first time out of state, first time away from home but he will be alright.”
Even at college Nic will have a tremendous amount of support.
“I am not ready for him to leave but I have already scheduled where I will try to make two games a month during season and make to where I see him enough that it doesn’t seem like he isn’t around anymore,” Amanda explained. “I have to do my part as a mom and he has to do his and stay up there. He better not call me in three weeks talking about ‘Mom, I want to come home’.”
Nic has mixed emotions about heading off to college.
“This will be the longest I’ve ever left the house and I’m nervous but I feel like it is my coming-of-age story,” said Nic. “I’m 18 about to graduate and it’s that time to leave the nest. To get ready I’m going to do a lot of work, a lot of intense workouts and finished school strong.”
Coach Scott has big shoes to fill next season.
“There is no doubt Nic will be hard to replace,” Scott said. “We are losing a lot of kids that are major pieces to our team and Nic is one of them. Nic was a four-year starter so for four year we didn’t have to worry about replacing that guy so now we do. The kids are working hard and we will figure it out. It is great to be here knowing there is another young man who came to this program did what he was supposed to do and now has this opportunity.”
The Blue Steaks have had a lot of success getting players to advance to the next level.
“It’s crazy because Coach Bennett was doing a study and found that the national average is 7% of seniors that sign college scholarships and our national average her at Sebring High School is 38% and Nic signing will drive it up to probably around 40%,” explained Scott.
As one chapter closes and another starts for Nic he is thankful for his supporters so far on his journey.
“A big thank you to my mom who is my biggest supporter no matter what, my grandfather who has never missed a game and the coaching staff that Coach Scott has,” added Nic. “Especially a shout out to Coach (Mike) Avirett. This journey has been amazing and without them I don’t know where I would be so I’m super grateful for everyone that has been put in my way.”