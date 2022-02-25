Miller’s Central Air defeated Lake Placid Marine 21-13. Miller’s Bill Martin went 5 for 5. Ron Gary had 4 RBI’s and Richard Rucker had 3 RBI’s. LP Marine’s Bill DeStefano, Ken Elston and Joe Shea all batted 1000 in the game.
Central Security pounded Lakeside Dermatology 28-7. Every player for Central went hitting crazy. Batters leading the hit parade were Jim Lauzon (home run, 2 doubles, a single and a base -on — balls). Ron Kilburn (a triple, 2 doubles, 2 singles) and Sam Crouse (a double and 3 singles). Charlie Giordano had 2 doubles and a single for Lakeside.
LP Title Co. overwhelmed Conley Insurance 37-16. Leading hitters for LP Title were Gary Tankersley, Denny Mathew, Paul Marcellus and Rick Flanders. Kelly McMillen hit 4 for 4 for Conley.
Wednesday, Lakeside Dermatology downed Lake Placid Marine 21-14. Augustin Sanchez was 4 for 4 as was Cliff Bluml for Lakeside. Terry Scott was 4 for 5 with 2 doubles. Bill Gallagher, Charlie Giordano, Brian Heaphy all were 4 for 5. John Canfield was 3 for 4 with a triple and Woody Woodworth was 3 for 4 with 2 doubles for LP Marine.
LP Title Co once again scored over 30 runs downing Miller’s Central Air 31-10. Stan Schuham and Jim Thomson were both 5 for 5 with a triple in the game for the winners. Dana Amundson was 4 for 4. Roger Gasperlin and Cisco Hernandez were 4 for 4 for Miller’s.
Central Security took care of business over Conley Insurance 25-12. Central’s Ron Kilburn had 2 home runs while going 4 for 5. Jim Lauzon was also 4 for 5 with a homer. Jerry Kauffman was 2 for 2 with 2 base -on -balls. Dan Rasmussen had a home run for Conley and Richard Kipp had a triple.
For more information about the league, please visit www.lpsoftball.com.