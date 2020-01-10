Lake Placid Senior Softball opened its 28th season on Jan. 6th at the Highlands County Sports Complex. Six teams will compete through March, with games starting at 11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. The league is open to males 60 and over and is still signing up players for those who are interested in exercising under the Florida sun with a fun and relaxed atmosphere.
In Monday action, Seminole Tire bested Miller Air 8-4. Chuck Loeser (double) and Dan Rasmussen had three hits each, with Rasmussen’s circus catch off a Richard Rucker smash ending the game. Cliff Bluml tallied three hits for Miller.
Defending champion Central Security fell to Conley Insurance in a 26-24 slugfest. The Four Hit Club for Conley included Ron Kilburn (2 doubles), Ellis Howard (double, triple), Mitch Dallen (3 doubles), Brian Heaphy (double), and Mike Kratt. Central owner Dana Hurlbut paced his squad with six hits, Francisco Hernandez (double) added five, while Gary Steeves, Jim Radcliff (double), and Don Bucher notched four apiece.
Lake Placid Marine rode Bill Todd’s fine hurling to a 13-3 win over Lakeside Dermatology. Ron Melia (double, triple) was the hitting star for the Mariners with four base knocks. Larry Laux and Norm Guay had three hits apiece for Lakeside.
On Wednesday, Seminole Tire (2-0) heated up their bats to the tune of a 26-15 triumph over Lakeside Dermatology (0-2). Tom Waters recorded five hits, while Dan Rasmussen (double), Bill Scrase, Chuck Loeser (double), and Dave Londo added four each for the winners. “Jersey Don” Cunningham slammed five hits for Lakeside and got help from Steve Frye, Larry Laux, and Jeff Lindskoog with four hits apiece.
Central Security (1-1) won a 16-15 squeaker over Lake Placid Marine (1-1). Tom McNally knocked in the game winner for The Securitymen. Dana Hurlbut and Gary Steeves each had four hits for the winners. Manager Elston Hedges homered for The Mariners.
Miller Air (1-1) tripped up Conley Insurance (1-1) 14-10. Bill Martin had four hits for The Airmen, while Bill Gallagher slammed a long triple.and Quentin Moore added two doubles. For Conley, Mitch Dallen slugged four hits and got assistance from Ellis Howard (double) and Tom Trapman with three hits apiece.
