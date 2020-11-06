SEBRING — If you ask the average active senior citizen what sport is the most popular most will immediately say, “Pickleball.” The sport indeed is being played by hundreds of thousands of seniors across the country.
Sun n’ Lake in Sebring boasts eight beautiful outdoor Pickleball courts. The Genesis Center in Lake Placid has three indoor courts that are packed weekly. Tanglewood, Buttonwood Bay, RV parks and gated communities have courts as well.
With that said, there is a strong contingent of die-hard senior citizen tennis players who continue to call tennis their favorite sport. Some have tried Pickleball, but reverted back to their real love of tennis.
The Highlands Country Tennis Association located in the Country Club of Sebring has over one hundred members, many retirees, who play tennis daily on their six clay courts. Members are both locals as well as snowbirds from the Northern States and Canada. New members are welcome. Non members can come to the courts to play and follow the fee and court use instructions.
The club pro Horace Watkis offers lessons proving that one is never too old to take up tennis.
He offers lessons and camps to youngsters like ten year old Liam Helms so they learn how to do it right from the beginning. Horace also teaches seniors who are just beginning as well as helping seasoned players perfect a particular swing. He can be reached at 863-414-2164.
Die-hard locals and snowbirds play mornings free on the high school tennis courts in Lake Placid. Bill and Dreana Compton for years have managed and assigned players Wednesday and Saturdays to play there. On those mornings at 8:30 a.m. you will find eight young looking seniors hitting the ball with gusto. And none of them like losing. They still have that competitive spirit. But win or lose they always end play with a handshake.
Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 8:00 a.m. another group show up and fill the two north Lake Placid courts. They play mostly for the exercise and camaraderie. Many have been playing for decades like April Arnold (age 84) who pulls in riding her motorcycle. Scott McCallister (age 72) whose other hobby is hunting big game in Alaska is on court twice a week. Ralph Musall (age 77) often comes early to work on his serve. Left handed Karen Patten who recovered from a torn rotator cuff surgery still hits the ball with authority.
Other young at heart players are, Ron Thompson (age 70) a snowbird from New Jersey, Bob Vanderheyden (age 82) from Green Bay, Wi. and Sue Donaldson. They invite anyone interested to just show up. If they have more than enough to fill two courts for doubles, they play what they call ”server out” so everyone gets to play and have a good workout.
A few Lake Placid players, like Florida Highway Patrol volunteer Montie Dowling (age 77) and retiree Bill Womer (age 75) have developed a tradition of stopping at McDonalds for “senior coffee” to analyze their matches. Others too come after tennis for coffee to just share great memories of their working years while they brag about their grandkids.
If you are new to tennis give it a try at either the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring (managed by the Highlands County Tennis Association), the Lake Placid courts between the elementary and high school or many of the other tennis courts at RV parks and other locations. You’ll find seniors from age 60 to their mid 80’s. And watch out for those in their 80’s. They are darn good, with a number holding State Tournament titles for their age group.
Tennis is a very cost effective sport. All one needs is a racket, a pair of tennis shoes, a can of tennis balls and a few friends. Senior players claim, “you’ll LUV the game while you meet new friends and enjoy being outside enjoying the Florida sunshine. Shedding a few pounds won’t hurt either. Give it a try!”