SEBRING — It was a scorcher as the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour held their first event of the season at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club on the Deer Run course. There were seven divisions made up of 57 athletes, ranging from 6 to 18, who battled the heat and each other.
“I couldn’t be more pleased for the first event and we had a good number of kids that participated,” said Sun ‘N Lake Golf Pro and Tour Director Andy Kesling. “The course is in really good shape and it didn’t rain on us. It’s always a plus when we have good weather. We had some good scores and some not so good scores which I expect those because kids are just getting out of school and just getting back into golf. Sometimes it takes a little, some kids practice a lot and others haven’t had the chance. As the Tour moves on these players will be practicing more and we will see better scores. All-in-all, it was a good day.”
In the boys 16 to 18 division it was a close one with just two strokes separating the top four competitors. Avery Hurst claimed first place with 76 strokes and Lane Revell was in close second with 77. There was a tie for third with Trent Bray and Brayden Smith both coming in with 78. Nicholas Garber had 85, Cade Scarborough, 87; Robby Hill, 88; Cason Gough, 90; James Swaford, 101; and Kellen Westberry, 116.
The girls 14-18 group was led by Taylor Derr, who had 84, but right on her heels was Rebecca Kesling with 85. Aly Smith claimed third with 108. Melanie Suarez came in with 112, Lexi Luevano, 114; Kearsta Danser, 122; and Aidan Fontana, 137.
Benjamin Trevino placed first in the boys 14 to 15 with 84 and Jaylin Bolin finished in second with 89. There was a tie for third between Zack Carlton and Kale Henderson with 99. Daylon White came in with 102, Matthew Suarez had a 103 and Bailey Westberry shot 123.
“We are enlarging some of our tee boxes and building some new ones on both courses,” explained Kesling. “We have some small projects going on but nothing that impedes play and it will be something really nice for the golfers once we finish it.”
In the boys 11 to 13 division, Devin Wortinger came out on top with 40 and Dillon Parnell was not far behind with 41. Rounding out the top three was Alex Kruschwitz with 45. Zach Dent finished with 52, Liam McCann, 56; Caleb Glisson, 61; Lincoln Kampman, 68; and Thomas Mercer, 72.
Hannah Castillo led the girls 11 to 13 group with 44 and Jenesi Trevino placed second with 47. Olivia Kesling came in third with 59 and Molly Massey finished with 76.
“We have had some new kids that haven’t played on the Tour before and they are really excited to play,” Kesling added. “There are some kids that weren’t able to play this week so I am anticipating getting some more familiar faces back and it always nice to have new blood on the Tour. I think everyone was pleased for the event.”
Jordan Castillo was the leader of the pack in the boys and girls 9 to 10 division with 44. Zoe Hout finished in second with 50 and Owen Smith rounded out the top three with 53. J.D. Scheipsmeier came in with 59, Grant Zwayer, 65; Ashlyn Wortinger tied Jadiel DeJesus with 66 and Luke Lovett had 72.
In the boys and girls 6 to 8 group, Trey Acevedo placed first with 35. It was a tie for second with Faith Grant and Cullen Fells, each finishing with 36. Garrett Parnell had 40, Nixon Bone, 42; Winston Zwayer, 43; Tess Johnson, 44; Brooke Wortinger, 47; Nivea Bone, 49; Dalton Bennett and Austin Sims tied with 51. Jude Bone finished with 52 and Jazzlyn Brown had 53.
“I anticipated we will have 50 to 60 golfers next week playing in our first ‘Major’ which is our two day event at Sebring Municipal Golf Course,” Kesling said. “We are jumping into a big event in week two and we are happy to have our sponsor EMCI Wireless and we appreciate them. We are looking forward to a good two day event.”
It is not too late to sign up for the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour. The tour has eight events left. To sign up please contact the tour at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com.