SEBRING — The 44th Annual Sertoma Golf Tournament was recently held at Sun 'N Lake Golf Club. The tournament hit the limit of 256 golfers and was a huge success. The event was broken down into nine flights and utilized both the Deer Run and Turtle Run Courses.
“The Sertoma Club is a civic organization and the primary emphases is on speech and hearing,” explained Charles Taylor. “The Sertoma Club works with the school district for speech and hearing needs and we have also worked with private folks who had needs. We also benefit other things in community from the New Testament Mission to sponsoring Boy Scout troops, who help have helped us out with this tournament for many many years.
"It has been a very successful tournament because it is a two-day format which most tournaments are not. They play a best ball on Saturday and scramble on Sunday. It has attracted many golfers from all over. It has been a fun tournament over the years. Although we are not a big club, it is a well-oiled machine and we get it done. Dusty Johnson is our tournament director, him and his father are our title sponsors Johnson and Stivender Investments. Dusty and his family do a great job with this tournament.”
In the championship flight, the duo of Cody Brownell and Brian Bone claimed first place with a two day total of 128 strokes.
The first flight went to the team of Miller and DeJesus who came in with 136.
Second flight went to the pair of Adair and Beumel with 138.
Third flight was won by Fleeman and Whitaker who shot 137.
Desimone and Maloyed placed first in the fourth flight with a two-day total of 140 strokes.
Davis and Mullikin claimed first place in the fifth flight with 132.
In flight six the duo of Little and Williams claimed top prize with 141.
The seventh flight went to the pair of Wiseman and Higdon who shot a two-day total of 151.
Flight eight was won by the team of Stephenson and Hitt with 146 strokes.
Cox and McCall came in first place in the ninth flight with a two-day total of 157.
“The golfers enjoy this tournament because there are a lot of refreshments out on the course,” explained Taylor. “We also cook hot dogs, sausages with pepper and onions. We are known as a tournament with refreshments on every corner. I think they enjoy that and love the competition of if you are a little behind on Saturday you have Sunday to come back and make it up.”
“We are thankful for our sponsors, especially our title sponsor, Johnson and Stivender Investments,” added Taylor. “Our associate sponsors of Bernie Little Distributors, Heartland National Bank and we are thankful for all of our sign sponsors. We are just really thankful for all the support and all the golfers that come out and make this event successful.”