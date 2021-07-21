SEBRING – The sizzling summer Sertoma Junior Golf Tour swung into Golf Hammock last week for the sixth event. Now past the halfway point, the competition is heating up as 46 golfers hit the links. Jordan Castillo was a standout after shooting 3-under-par in nine holes.
Lane Revell claimed first place in the boys 16 to 18 age group when he came in with 72 strokes and Brayden Smith came in second with 79. There was a tie for third place with Robby Hill and Aver Hurst each finishing with 80. Trent Bray had 84 while Jay Walkup and Nicholas Garber each had 92.
In the girls 14 to 18 division, Aly Smyth came out on top with 97. Coming in second was Kearsta Danser with 102 and Lexi Luevano rounded out the top three with 106. Aidan Fontana came in with 133.
The boys 14 to 15 squad was won by Benjamin Trevino who shot an 88. Daylon White came in second with 96 and Jaylon Bolin was not far behind with 98, enough for third place. Kale Henderson had 99 and JR Redding finished with 116.
It was a nail-biter in the boys 11 to 13 division with John Roberts and Devin Wortinger tied for first with 40. After a playoff, Roberts claimed first after four holes. Alex Kruschwitz came in third with 42. Zachary Dent had 48; Liam McCann, 50; Grayson Davis, 59; Blake Laman, 63 and Lincoln Kampman, 72.
Hannah Castillo placed first in the girls 11 to 13 group when she shot a 46. Jenesi Trevino came in second with 51.
In the boys and girls 9 to 10 division, Jordan Castillo dominated. Castillo shot 3-under par and finished in first with an incredible 33. Zoe Hout claimed second with 45 and Owen Smith rounded out the top three with 48. JD Scheipsmeier and Grant Zwayer tied with 49; Isabella Morris, 58; Nathan Boyd, 63; Luke Lovett, 64 and Sophia Laman, 72.
“I did okay,” said Jordan Castillo. “I really liked today’s tournament and the course was in good shape. My favorite part of the tour is having fun with everyone. I like playing courses that I don’t play everyday and making new friends. I would tell kids to join this tour because it is fun.”
The girls and boys 6-8 group was led by Kayden Albritton who came in first with 34. Trey Acevedo was not far behind with 38 and Nixon Bone claimed third place with 39. Tess Johnson and Winston Zwayer each had 44; Garrett Parnell, 45; Brooke Wortinger, 47; Jude Bone, 50; Dalton Bennett and Nivea Bone both had 51 and Jazzlyn Brown came in with 53.
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour kickoff the Onsite Ag Services Championship today at River Greens Golf Club today. Today is the first of a two-day tournament that will start at 8 a.m.