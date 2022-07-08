SEBRING — With summer officially in full swing, the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour ventured to the Country Club of Sebring for the fourth event of the summer.
The event attracted 78 junior golfers, ages 6-18, who posted some solid scores on the links.
Marquez Angeles finished first in the boys 16-18 age group, which played 18 holes, with a score of 72, while Lane Revell placed second with a 74, Jack DuPriest was third at 75 and Brayden Smith came in fourth with a 77. Tommy Boyle had 85; Trent Bray, 85; Jay Walkup, 87; Kase Waldron, 87; Jayden Bolin, 88; Zack Carlton, 89; Dillon Parnell, 89; Kale Henderson, 96; Dean Clark, 108 and Ian Frasier had 111.
In the boys 14-15 division, John Roberts was first with 77 strokes, Alex Kruschwitz came in second at 78, Devin Wortinger was third with an 81. Austin Henning had an 82; Jordan Castillo, 84; Sam Palmer, 95; Ethan Griffiths, 97; Hunter Halloran, 104; Daylon White, 104; Colton Cord, 105; Jadon Frenette, 106; Caleb Glisson, 110; Tanner Simmons, 112; Caleb Nadaskay, 113; Christian Shaffer, 113 and Thomas Mercer had 131.
Liam McCann finished first in the boys 11-13 age group, which played nine holes, with a score of 41, Grant Zwayer placed second at 52, Nathan Boyd and CJ Taylor were tied for third at 60. Avian Chavez came in with 63 and Logan Ferreira had 74.
In the boys and girls 9-10 age group, Owen Smith claimed first place with a 45. There was tie for second between Zoe Hout and Isabella Morris who each fired a 46. JD Scheipsmeier finished with a 48; Kayden Albritton, 50; Decklan Hollywood, 56; Tess Johnson, 58; Faith Grant, 59; Nixon Bone, 59; Luke Lovett, 60; Ashlyn Wortinger, 60; Austin Sims, 60; Ocean Payne, 61; Khloe Hoffner, 63; Winston Zwayer, 64; Cullen Fells, 64; Huntley Martin, 65; Lyla Helms, 67; Emily-Kate Campbell, 67; Hayes Steedley, 68; Harper Brooker, 75 and Anabelle Brock had 81.
In the boys and girls 6-8 class, which played six holes from 150 yards out, Trey Acevedo finished first with a 29, Eli Hollywood and Kennedy Hoffner tied for second place with a 35. Garrett Parnell finished with a 37; Ora Brownell, 38; Dalton Bennett, 39; Brooke Wortinger, 40; Jude Bone, 45; Nivea Bone, 48 and Rhett Steedley came in with 54.
In the girls 14-18 division, Hannah Castillo finished in first place after firing a 79, Kearsta Danser came in second place with a 95, Rylie Brooker was third at 97. Ella McHargue shot a 113; Selah Dameron-Lovett, 125 and Baxlee Brooker had 135.
Jenesi Trevino finished first in the girls 11-13 age group, which played nine holes, with a 49, Ava Griffiths placed second at 55 and Charlotte Ray came in third with 58. Carlie Hollywood fired a 65 for fourth.
The next Sertoma Junior Golf Tour event is set for Tuesday at Pinecrest Golf Course.
There is still time for youngsters to sign up to play this summer on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour. For more information, contact Andy Kesling at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com.