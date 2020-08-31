SEBRING — The sky was clear with non-threatening fluffy clouds with a slight breeze that gave little relief to the heat and humidity as 232 golfers competed in 10 different flights on Saturday to start the two-day 43rd annual Sertoma Golf Tournament at Sun ’N Lake Golf Club.
In the Championship Flight, the pair of Blake Liles and Jason Beatty finished the first round in the top spot with a score of 65, two strokes better than Brian Bone and Cody Brownell (67) and four strokes ahead of Steve Salter and Travis Dionne (69) as they attempt to defend their title from last year.
Bone and Brownell are no strangers to repeating as they finished first in the Championship Flight in 2016 and 2017.
The First Flight is highly competitive as all 13 pairs are separated by only nine strokes with the top eight pairs within three strokes of each other. After Round 1, Sean Ward and Matthew Pfeiderer (70) hold a one-stroke lead over Don Stratton and Lon Crow as well and Logan Kittinger and Ross Krussel (both pairs shot 71). Gary Williams and Whitney Hungerfold (72) sit in fourth place two strokes back as four pairs share fifth place, three strokes back with a 73.
In the Second Flight, Max Miller and Omar DeJesus tallied a 70 to finish the day with a two-stroke lead over Curtis Donovan and Steve Piccione (72) and five strokes ahead of Terry Hancock and Whit Cornell (75).
The Third Flight finds two pairs of golfers on top of the leader board with a score of 74. Locked in the top position after day one are the pairs of Ryan Adair and Bruce Beumel as well as Curtis Yopp and Bobby Jacoby. Hovering in striking position just one stroke behind with a 75 is the pair of Matt Devlin and Mark Best.
The Fourth Flight also finds two pairs sharing the top spot with a third pair one stroke behind. With a score of 76, Todd Glidewell/Bro Belvin and Chuck Waltman/Ronnie Handley are locked into first place heading into Sunday’s round. Kenny Futch/Jason Johnson hold third place just one stroke behind with a 77.
The Fifth Flight is the tightest flight with 12 groups within eight strokes of each other and three pairs tied for first with a score of 71. Tied for the lead are Bill Jarrett/Russ Trombly, Andy Polk/Greg Smith and Nate Cervantes/Charlie Cervantes.
Rick Mueller/Kurt Brown hold a three stroke lead in the Sixth Flight with a score of 72 over John McLean/Jim Snively and a four stroke lead over three other pairs.
Michael Halloran/Shane Ward hold a one-stroke lead in the Seventh Flight with a score of 76. Right behind are three pairings; Dave Gutshall/Steve Lanning, Ronnie Carter/Josh Rodriquez and Matt Adamec/Ricky Abbott. Ricky Rafferty/Debbie McNall are also poised to strike, just two strikes behind with a 78.
In the Eighth Flight, Ryan Leaphart/Shane Brown (76) hold a two-stroke lead over Matt Chandler and Aaron Chandler while Bo Booker/Will Lovett (83) hold a two-stroke lead over Cory Breslich/Tom Buchanan in the Ninth Flight.
The final round was held on Sunday at Sun’N Lake with results unavailable at press time.