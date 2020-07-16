AVON PARK — The seventh event of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour was at the OnSite Ag Services Championship at River Greens Golf Course. The two-day event drew in 49 junior golfers to the links.
“The golf course was the best shape that I have ever seen it up at River Greens, which is awesome,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director Andy Kesling. “River Greens is definitely a test for the golfers because you have to use your head and manage your game properly. The greens are undulating and difficult around the greens. Golf is not just physical, it is more mental than physical so you have to bring your brain with you when you come out to play.”
In the boys 16-18 age division, Clay Jacobs came out on top with a 73 on day one and 80 on day two for a total of 153. In close second was Lane Revell with 80 and 78 adding up to 158. Rounding out the top three was Avery Hurst who shot 77 and 85 for a total of 162. Beckham Donovan came in with a two-day total of 171, Robby Hill carded a 181, James Swaford fired a 192, Kellen Westberry came in with 206, Nicholas Garber and Ranen Carmichael tied at 209. Revell remains on top of the overall point standings with a 31-point lead with a 282. Hurst is in second with 251 and sitting in third is Cade Scarborough with 232.
“Clay Jacobs is a heck of a player and had a really good first round with a four-shot lead going into round two and cruised to a five-shot victory there,” said Kesling. “Lane (Revell) didn’t play his best round of golf which is going to happen from week to week. It is good to see Clay on top and good to see some competition at the top of these age groups.”
Brayden Smith placed first in the boys 14-15 group when he fired an 82 on day one and an 87 on day two for a total of 169. Placing second was Jay Walkup, who fired a 98 and 90 equaling a 188. There was a tie for third place with Trent Bray carding a 96 on both days adding up to 192 and also with 192 was Jack DuPriest who shot a 91 and 101. Jayden Bolin came in with 207, JR Redding fired a 226 and Ian Frasier shot a 229. Smith has a comfortable 15-point lead in the standings with 285, Bray is currently in second with 270 and in third place is Walkup with 264.
“Brayden (Smith) had a convincing, dominating win there,” Kesling said. “Winning by 19 is quite a bit. He played consistent and played well. The rest of those guys didn’t have their A or B game. That is what you get from Brayden and you have to play well to beat him so congratulations to him.”
Taylor Derr remained in top the girls 14-18 division with a 23-stroke lead when she carded an 86 and 94 for a two-day total of 180. Coming in second was Melanie Suarez who shot a 103 and 100 adding up to 203 and rounding out the top three was Samantha Presley who came in with a 106 and 101 for a total of 207. Rebecca Kesling fired a 212 and Aidan Fontana shot a 285. Melanie Suarez has a slight lead in the overall standings with 279 and in close second is Derr with 275. Presley is currently in third with 250.
“Taylor (Derr) is back on top and when she is on her game, she is difficult to beat,” stated Kesling. “We are proud of her. No one could touch her with a 23-point win. She played really well. It will be a battle between her and Melanie (Suarez) for the final point standing trophy.”
In the girls 11-13 group, Hannah Castillo shot 49 on both days for a total of 98 placing her in first and she remains undefeated this summer. Coming in second was Jenesi Trevino who carded a 54 on day one and 48 on day two adding up to 102 and in third place was Olivia Kesling with scores of 60 and 55 for a 115. Brooklyn Reed came in with 131. In the point standings. Castillo has a commanding 39-point lead with a total of 300. Trevino is in second with 261 and Rebecca Kesling sits in third with 238.
“Hannah (Castillo) hasn’t lost an event yet,” Kesling said. “She is the best player in that age group but Jenesi (Trevino) did tie her last week. Jenesi is coming along and so is Olivia (Kesling). It is nice to have more girls in that age group, I think we had only one last year so it is good to see these girls playing.”
The boys 11-13 division came down to a playoff between Benjamin Trevino, Matthew Suarez and Marquez Angeles. Trevino came out on top on hole No. 2 he shot a 42 on day one and a 41 on day two for a total of 83. Suarez fired a 40 and 43 adding up to 83. Also with 83 was Angeles who carded a 38 and 45. Alex Kruschwitz came in with 88, Dillon Parnell shot an 89, Daylon White had 98, Austin Henning fired a 119, Tye Gross carded a 122 and Lincoln Kampman came in with 146. B.Trevino has an outstanding 44-point lead in the standings with a 294. Angeles sits in second with 250 and Kruschwitz is currently in third with 234.
“I didn’t do too well today,” said Daylon White. “The course was really fun and I really like the tour. This is my first year on the tour but I have been playing for three years. I like that there are a lot of people on the same level as me and I have learned a lot. I’ve learned more about the rules of golf and my favorite part about it is the peacefulness. I will be back next year and I would recommend this tour because it is really fun and there a lot of kids.”
“We had a three-way tie and went to a playoff,” Kesling explained. “I think this was my first three-way tie in a two-day event. We went out on the first hole, the first hole is difficult, both Ben (Trevino) and Matthew (Suarez) bogeyed. Marquez (Angeles) didn’t have a very good drive and ended up with a six so that eliminated him. Then on hole No. 2 Ben made par and Matthew struggled a little bit. Playoffs are really good experience for these kids, it is do or die. Ben is a heck of a player and has grown what seems like two feet in two years. He has really good family support like a lot of the kids out there. We are blessed to have so many families playing in Sertoma.”
Jordan Castillo came in first in the boys and girls 9-10 group when he shot a 47 and 46 adding up to 93. Devin Wortinger placed second with 48 and 49 for a total of 97 and rounding out the top three was Liam McCann who fired a 57 and 54 for 111. Bennett VanHook shot a 113, Charley Presley carded a 117 and Jadiel DeJesus fired a 138. Castillo currently has a 34-point lead in the standings with 294. Wortinger has 260 for second and in third is McCann with 250.
“Jordan (Castillo) is starting to take control of that age division,” stated Kesling. “Devin (Wortinger) hasn’t been playing his best golf that we know he is capable of. Jordan has hit his stride, this was his home course so we know he can play better out there but he played well enough to win and that is all that matters. He has taken a commanding lead over Devin but we will see what happens these last three events. Congratulations to Jordan who is only 8 years old.”
Zoe Hout came out on top of the girls and boys 6-8 division when she carded a 30 and 29 for a two-day total of 59. Not far behind was Owen Smith who came in with 32 each day adding up to 64. Placing third was Faith Grant who shot 36 both days for a 72. JD Scheipsmeier fired an 80, Ashlyn Wortinger had 81, Kayden Albritton and Garrett Parnell tied at 88. Luke Lovett shot a 91 and Austin Sims fired 103. Hout has a slight six-point lead with 288 placing her in first overall and in second is Smith with 282. In third place is Scheipsmeier with 234.
“That is our most interesting age group,” Kesling said. “Zoe (Hout) has won both of the two-day events which are worth points and a half so they are very important. Owen (Smith) has won three events out right and tied Zoe for two other events. There is just a six-point difference between those two so it will come down to the last three events to see what happens. That makes it exciting when it is close like that and makes for some good competition.”
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour will hit the links today at the Placid Lakes Country Club for event No. 8 starting at 8 a.m.