The stifling heat wave did not slow down the 70 Sertoma Junior Golfers when they hit the links at Highlands Ridge North. This was the seventh and final event before the Tour Championship that will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
In the boys 16-18 division it was Trent Bray who finished in first place when he came in at 75 strokes. Just one stroke behind was Tommy Boyle who fired a 76, placing him in second. Rounding out the top three were Dillon Parnell who came in with a 77. Brayden Smith and John Roberts tied at 78; Daylon White, 81; Jack Dupriest, 82; Austin Henning, 85; Matthew Suarez, 85; Jordan Castillo (age 11), 86; Jayden Bolin, 87; Sam Palmer, 88. Kase Waldron, 90; Ian Frasier, 95; Andrew Ervin, 98; and Cooper Graham, 108.
Olivia Kesling and Hannah Castillo tied for first with 78 in the girls 14-18 group and after a playoff hole Olivia Kesling came out on top. Rebecca Kesling finished in third with a 79. Melanie Suarez had an 88; Rylie Brooker, 95; Gabbie Laman, 102; Kearsta Danser, 103; Selah Lovett, 105; Katie Laman, 108; Charlotte Ray, 108; Mia Camilo-Taylor, 116; and Baxlee Brooker, 127.
The boys 14-15 division went to Ethan Griffiths who fired a 90 and second place was Grayson Davis with 96. Jadon Frenette came in with a 98, placing him in third. Waylon Killmon finished with a 99; Hadrian Godwin, 110; Colton Dunn, 113.
It was a tight race for the 11-13 boys’ squad with Liam McCann and Owen Smith tying at 43 strokes. After a playoff hole it was McCann who claimed the top spot. Lazaro Davila Jr. rounded out the top three when he shot a 45. Blake Laman finished with a 47; C.J. Taylor, 51; Nathan Boyd, 51; Luke Lovett, 52; Grant Zwayer, 53; J.D. Scheipsmeier, 57; Ryan Robinson, 58; Ocean Payne, 59; Tyler Boyle, 65; Carson Joyner, 67; Zander Haynes, 68.
Zoe Hout finished in first place in the girls 11-13 group with a 14-stroke lead when she fired a 38. Isabella Morris and Ava Griffiths tied for second at 52. Lyla Helms finished with a 67.
In the boys and girls 9-10 division, Kayden Albritton claimed the top spot with 49 strokes. There was a three-way tie for second with Tess Johnson, Faith Grant and Layla Robinson each shooting a 51. Dalton Bennett shot a 52; Winston Zwayer, 53; Lane Payne, 53; Hayes Steedley, 58; Cullen Fells, 60; Harper Brooker, 60; Huntley Martin, 61; Ora Brownell, 65.
Trey Acevedo remained at the top of the leaderboard in the boys and girls 6-8 group when he fired a 31. Levi Boyle took second with a 36. Kohen Saunders and Gannon Taylor tied for third with 39 each. Rhett Steedley had a 41; Jazzlyn Hout, 46.
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour comes to an end next weekend with the Tour Championship that will be held at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club with a banquet to follow.