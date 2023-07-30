The stifling heat wave did not slow down the 70 Sertoma Junior Golfers when they hit the links at Highlands Ridge North. This was the seventh and final event before the Tour Championship that will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.

In the boys 16-18 division it was Trent Bray who finished in first place when he came in at 75 strokes. Just one stroke behind was Tommy Boyle who fired a 76, placing him in second. Rounding out the top three were Dillon Parnell who came in with a 77. Brayden Smith and John Roberts tied at 78; Daylon White, 81; Jack Dupriest, 82; Austin Henning, 85; Matthew Suarez, 85; Jordan Castillo (age 11), 86; Jayden Bolin, 87; Sam Palmer, 88. Kase Waldron, 90; Ian Frasier, 95; Andrew Ervin, 98; and Cooper Graham, 108.

